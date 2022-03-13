The Victoria City Council is set on Tuesday to vote on a moratorium of approval of encampments on private property and will discuss recommendations for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The resolution for a moratorium was requested by Jan Scott, District 4 council member at a March 1 council meeting.
The moratorium, if it passes, would put a temporary prohibition on encampments on private property in the city for eight months, so that city staff and council members can have time to develop regulations to control the development of private campgrounds for eight months.
Regulations could include minimum lot sizes, maximum density limitations, or standards for public health, such as running water and community restroom facilities, according the meeting's agenda.
The resolution includes exemptions for traditional camping activities, such as backyard youth camping or camping in a city park with written permission from the director of Parks & Recreation.
The resolution for a moratorium was requested by Scott because she thought there was a need to develop a code for these encampments after seeing so many homeless encampments over the past few months to make sure any development was safe for those that live there, she said.
City Manager Jesús Garza will also present recommendations for American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received from the federal government for council to discuss. American Rescue Plan Act funds are given to local governments that is not earmarked for anything specific to help aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city received $14.5 million in funds from the $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act. After using some of the funds to recover lost revenue, the city still has $9.5 million. The city is looking at using that money to address some of their major infrastructure needs, including upgrades to broadband internet, a study of the stormwater and sewer systems and upgrading the city's wastewater management system, Garza said in February.
The city's wastewater management system being outdated was identified as a weak point during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
