The Victoria City Council is set to vote on supporting a new affordable housing project at Tuesday's meeting.
The project, proposed by Austin-based Realtex Development Corporation, is a 68-unit affordable senior community at 901 John Stockbauer Drive on 4,423 acres of land.
The development of the project, called The Victorian, is expected to cost $14.7 million, according to the agenda item.
To finance the project, Realtex intends to submit an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for 2023 Competitive 9% Housing Tax Credits.
As a prerequisite to the project bid for state tax credits, the City Council needs to vote to support the project and waive the $500 building permit for the development to have a competitive application to submit.
If the project's bid is successful and moves forward, the development is expected to generate $130,394 annually in property tax revenue for local entities, according to the agenda item.
The development will target seniors 55 and older that spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. It will have rent ranging from market rate to affordable for those individuals making at or below 60% of the area's median income.
The City Council supported several projects for the 9% housing tax credit last year, with one of the projects, FishPond at Victoria near Airline Road and Navarro Street, being the first successful bid for the city since 2007.
The tax credit provides 70% of a development's equity.
In other business, the council will hear annual reports from the Victoria Police Department, Victoria Fire Department and Municipal Court.