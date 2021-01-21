The Victoria City Council agreed on a partnership with five entities to promote economic development within Victoria County.
The agreement is between the City of Victoria, Victoria County, the Victoria Regional Airport, the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and the Victoria Navigation District, which oversees the Port of Victoria.
The nonbinding agreement formalizes the groups’ commitment to work together on economic initiatives and outlines some of the ways this can be accomplished, such as by sharing resources, participating in the joint marketing studies and developing a shared implementation plan that will identify steps the organizations can take to increase cooperation.
“This (memorandum of understanding) sends a very public and powerful message that the City and County of Victoria and various entities therein are serious about promoting economic development and thus assuring the variability of our community well into the future,” Mayor Rawley McCoy said.
McCoy, in his 2020 State of the City address, expressed a desire for greater collaboration between these groups, which he referred to as the “Big Five.”
The memorandum is expected to be signed by all five organizations by the end of the month pending discussions at each of their meetings.
