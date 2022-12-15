The City of Victoria has lifted all mandatory restrictions on water usage because recent rainfall along the Guadalupe River has caused the river to rise to an acceptable level.
The city lifted Stage III drought restrictions and re-entered Stage II earlier this month after increased rainfall allowed the city to replenish its water supply. The city is now lifting Stage II restrictions and re-entering Stage I because the Guadalupe River has remained above its low-flow threshold for 14 consecutive days. The low-flow threshold is set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and varies depending on the time of year.
Under Stage I of the plan, residents are no longer required to limit their nonessential water usage. However, the city is still encouraging residents to be mindful of their water consumption and practice voluntary conservation measures.
What should residents do to conserve water?
The City of Victoria Public Works shared these water conservation tips:
- Do not over-water your lawn. An inch of water, applied once a week, will keep most Texas grasses healthy.
- To avoid evaporation, water your lawn early in the morning or late in the evening. Turn soaker hoses so the holes are on the bottom. Use a sprinkler that produces large drops rather than a fine mist.
- Water slowly for better absorption.
- Never water on windy days.
- Raise the cutting height on your lawnmower to make your lawn more drought-resistant.
For more information about the drought contingency plan, visit www.victoriatx.gov/droughtplan or contact Public Works at 361-485-3381.