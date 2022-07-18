Victoria City Council members will amend and readopt an ordinance to reflect the separation of Victoria County Animal Control from the Victoria County Public Health Department.

The ordinance would change the City Code to reflect the separation of the two agencies, which county commissioners approved on June 20. The county is seeking a person to take the job of animal control director.

According to the city of Victoria council agenda, one section of Tuesday afternoon's meeting is expected to be used to amend the city ordinances. The first, second and third readings of these changes will be heard on Tuesday and Aug. 2.

Because stray dogs and cats from the city are taken to the county facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria, the search for a director by Victoria County is driving what needs to be done locally to house stray animals. Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the county's liaison to animal control, said the facility is too cramped for the animals there.

“If we get the right person and give them the tools they need, it will improve,” Burns said in an earlier Advocate interview.

Victoria County commissioners appointed a selection committee to drive the search for a new animal control director. The salary range for the post is $70,000 to $80,000. The person hired would serve as the supervisor over all Animal Control Services activities and as chief enforcement officer for all local orders and state statutes related to the control and welfare of animals within Victoria County.

The council also is expected to approve a contract with Hinojosa Art, LLC for the De Leon Statue Project at a cost of up to $300,000. The city plans to construct statues of the city's founders in DeLeon Plaza downtown in time for Victoria's bicentennial in 2024.

In addition, some hearings will be heard in "executive session," which means in a back room out of the public's purview.