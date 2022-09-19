The Victoria City Council could appoint up to three new members to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Two of the city’s positions expired last month. Another member, city/county appointee Jake Truss, resigned from the board on Sept. 13. The council may choose to appoint an applicant to fill that recently vacated position, which has an unexpired term ending October 2023. That applicant would need to be appointed by the county, as well.
The city has two appointed members, Heather Para and Barbara David, whose terms expired in August and who wish to be reappointed. Applications for the seats were submitted by Catherine Olson, Sarah Zeller, Samantha Bell, Prema Ranjan, Leslee Sipe, Kimberly Pickens, Kevin Smith, Katheryn Kopecky-Schaper, Jill Blucher, Jewel Buchanan, Gay Patek, Jill Fox, Adam Daughtrey as well as Para and David.
The county has four vacancies to appoint to the library advisory board, which typically has 11 members. Victoria County has received a total of 17 applications, and the county is currently interviewing candidates for the positions. That process is expected to continue until at least next week, with six candidates being interviewed Monday morning.
The city, county and library advisory board have all been dealing with a call by some residents to remove dozens of books that deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. These residents said the books were in the children or young adult sections in the library and needed to be moved to adult sections.
City appointed members of the library board may serve up to two consecutive terms on the board. The board acts as a liaison between the community, the governing bodies of the city and the county, and library management. They are also to provide feedback and assistance to library management in the development of policies, strategic plans and short-term and long-range goals for the library within the overall policies of the city and county.