EDNA - Drivers entering Edna from U.S. 59 may notice a towering new sculpture of a cowboy and horse.
The "Cowboy Pride" sculpture, at 816 N. Wells St., honors the service of former Edna Mayor and City Council member Joe Hermes, who served as a public official for 40 years.
The Cowboy is the Edna High School mascot.
A dedication for the sculpture was held Friday morning.
"I was fortunate in all the times that I ran for office that I never lost," Hermes said in front of the attendees. "That for Edna, Texas is an amazing thing. I owe my success to the people who put me in this position."
Hermes and friend Patt Schiewitz came up with the idea to build a statue in Edna over three years ago. Edna native Douglas Clark was tasked with sculpting the artwork.
When completed, the sculpture weighed six tons and stood 16 feet tall, Schiewitz said.
"I'd like to thank the city council of Edna for allowing this sculpture to come here because something of this size and mass doesn't just appear," Schiewitz said.
Current Edna Mayor Lance Smiga said prior to the ceremony he felt honored to succeed his popular predecessor.
"I like to say that Joe is the true mayor of Edna and I'm just his stand-in," he said.
On the base the sculpture is a plaque listing the artwork's sponsors, which include the Edna High School Class of 1968, the Floyd and Brodie Schiewitz Foundation and the sculptor, Clark.
"I'm proud to be from Edna," Clark said. "It was great to grow up here and go through Edna High School. A lot of people have molded me into an artist."
During the dedication, the Edna High School Cowboy Band and musician Adysen Malek played songs for the crowd.
In his speech, Hermes told the crowd he was thankful for all the experiences he and his family have had in Edna over the years.
"It's been a great life here in Edna," Hermes said. "My children got to have the same childhood that I had and that was really important to me."
