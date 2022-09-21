The Victoria City Council appointed three members to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board Tuesday evening.
Two of the city's positions on the board, which is shared with Victoria County, expired last month. Another board member, city/county appointee Jake Truss, resigned from the board on Sept. 13. The city council appointed three new members to the board, with one having to be confirmed by the county, as well.
"I'm excited absolutely," said Gay Patek, one of the members chosen. "I'm looking forward to it."
Prema Ranjan, another of the candidates chosen for the city/county position, said having lived for more than 20 years in the community gave her a sense of what was needed at the library. She started her Bachelor of Education degree in India and has worked for Prema Realty for the past 20 years.
"It's wonderful," Ranjan said. "I can't wait to get started."
Since Ranjan will fill the city/county seat on the board, she will have to be approved by Victoria County Commissioners Court, as well. Sarah Zeller was the third candidate chosen for the role. She is currently a support staff member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight said after the council meeting ended that he was happy to see those positions filled.
"It's one more step in the process," Bauknight said. "Now we have to wait and see what the county does. It's nice to get to step past this."
The county has been interviewing a number of candidates for their four positions on the board, including six Monday morning. The city had two appointed members, Heather Para and Barbara David, whose terms expired in August and who wished to be reappointed, but they were not reappointed.
During the meeting Tuesday, City Manager Jesús Garza said the board would have to look at the way books were brought into the library in the future. During a future meeting, the board will see how Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone decides which books come into and leave the library. Garza said Tuesday that there is currently no way to place a book in any particular section of the library. He said the city might need to craft a policy.
The city, county and library advisory board have all been dealing with a call by local residents to remove some books that deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. These residents said the books were in the children's or young adult's sections in the library and needed to be moved to adult sections.
City appointed members of the library board may serve up to two consecutive terms on the board. The board acts as a liaison between the community, the governing bodies of the city and the county, and library management. They are also to provide feedback and assistance to library management in the development of policies, strategic plans as well as short-term and long-range goals within the overall policies of the city and county.