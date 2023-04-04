City of Victoria Economic Development Director Danielle Williams recently completed Year 1 of the Texas Community Development Institute (CDI Texas), a three-year program designed to provide practical, interactive, and comprehensive training to meet the needs of economic and community development professionals. Williams attended a training session March 6-9 at Lone Star College System in The Woodlands
City of Victoria Economic Development director completes training
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
