The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs recently produced a video feature of a performance by local singer-songwriter Jacob Kyle showcasing his original blues music and offering a behind-the-scenes look at his background and his songwriting process.
The performance was part of VPL Jams, a performance series hosted by the Victoria Public Library to highlight local musicians.
The video feature, “VPL Jams Featuring Jacob Kyle,” is available on the city’s YouTube channel, Victoria Texas Videos, and is broadcast as part of the City’s TV15 programming on local cable channels 15 and 115 and online at www.victoriatx.gov/tv15.
TV15 is the city’s television channel featuring programs about local government, education, history and the arts.
“One of the goals of our department is to connect residents to their community and help them learn about some of Victoria’s unique features that make it a great place to live,” said Communications Director Ashley Strevel. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Victoria Public Library to highlight the talented artists in our community.”
About VPL Jams
VPL Jams performances are usually held on the second Friday of each month. Information about upcoming performances is available on the city’s event calendar at www.victoriatx.gov.
Performances are hosted in person at the library and livestreamed on the Victoria Public Library Facebook page.
Library assistant Andrew Hilburn explained that Victoria’s Texas Music Friendly Community designation is a reflection of the city’s thriving music scene, and VPL Jams helps to showcase that.
Musicians who would like to be featured on VPL Jams can reach out to Hilburn at ahilburn@victoriatx.gov or 361-485-3310.
To learn more about Victoria Public Library events and programs, visit www.victoriatx.gov/library.