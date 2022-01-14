City of Victoria kicks off TAAF Winter Games

The City of Victoria and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation kicked off their winter games Friday afternoon at the Victoria school district's Aquatics Center.
The games will be held over two weekends and are expected to bring about $750,000 in economic impact to the city.
A second weekend of the winter games will be held March 5-6 to accommodate the rescheduling of golf and flag football.
The city is honored to have been selected for the TAAF Winter Games through 2024, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said Friday.
"We look forward to welcoming these athletes to Victoria to showcase why we are the choice sporting destination for Texas athletes," Bauknight said.
This is the 16th TAAF Winter Games.
"That's amazing, and I'm thrilled," TAAF Executive Director Mark Lord said. "Victoria checks all the boxes: They got great facilities. They got great hotel rooms, great staff, great partnerships, and that's what makes our games happen."
When TAAF brings their games to host cities, the organization primarily runs the swimming events, so it takes a strong team locally to pull off the winter games, Lord said
There are expected to be 2,000-3,000 athletes participating, which is outstanding for a first year hosting the games, Lord said, citing the first year in Frisco which only had about 1,700 participants.
Lord expects 1,200 to 1,700 people to attend the games across both weekends.
The city is expecting $750,000 in economic impact as a conservative estimate due to COVID-19, but previous games prior to the pandemic have been over $1 million in terms of impact, said Jason Alfaro, Victoria Parks & Recreation director.
Businesses will be set to take advantage of the games in the area by welcoming attendees and participants with discounts and events throughout the weekend.
These include Burdogz Bar & Grill, The Box Coffee Bar, 5D Steakhouse, Peter Piper Pizza, Fossati's delicatessen, Sweet Fountainz Bakery, Museum of the Coastal Bend, Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center and The Texas Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.