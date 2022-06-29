Despite the rain that much of Victoria County received Monday evening, there are still concerns about the possibility of fires from fireworks on the Fourth of July. The city of Victoria still plans to hold a holiday celebration on July 4 at the Victoria Community Center.
Monday evening, before the rainfall started in the city, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said since using fireworks was illegal within city limits, he did not foresee any problems.
"We don't have to do anything," Garza said. "It's already banned within city limits."
After the locally heavy rain began, Garza said it was great that the city was finally getting rainfall.
"I had no idea it would really come down like this," he said.
Victoria City Fire Chief Tracy Fox said he would still have crews on watch for any fires that could be caused by fireworks over the weekend.
"It will be grass fires and other fires if it happens," Fox said. "With the fireworks prohibition in town, we'll have extra crews on duty to make sure it stays safe."
Victoria County banned the sale, discharge and use of fireworks for the unincorporated county Monday morning. The city of Victoria's Parks & Recreation will host its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Victoria Community Center grounds.
“Every day, we’ve been monitoring the situation and making adjustments in collaboration with the city and county fire marshal’s offices, the Office of Emergency Management and Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics,” said Victoria City Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant. “We are approaching this situation with caution so we can keep everyone safe.”
Victoria City code includes an exception for fireworks shows like the Miller Lite July 4th Blastoff because these shows are run by licensed professionals and are heavily regulated by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office.
Any company seeking a fireworks show permit must submit a detailed report of the type, size and number of fireworks they will use. Based on this information, the fire marshal’s office monitors the weather and the drought index to determine whether such fireworks can be used safely. The fire marshal’s office also uses the weather to determine the number and type of emergency response vehicles to keep on-site during the event. A fire inspector/investigator will monitor the event on-site along with a safety expert from Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics.
Parks & Recreation is coordinating with local car clubs to host a car show starting at 5 p.m. Crossroads Cornhole will host a cornhole tournament starting at 6 p.m. David Valadez Y La Guerra Musical will perform beginning at 5:45 p.m., followed by Mason Lively at 7:45 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Ice chests are not allowed. Proceeds from beer sales will benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
The Miller Lite Blastoff will present the fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Miller Lite, 93.3 The Wolf and Parks & Recreation. Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said Tuesday that the rainfall Monday was not enough to let attention lapse from fire prevention. He said in some parts of Victoria County, 3 inches of rain fell, while in the southwest corner, no rain fell.
He said while Monday's rain lowered the threat, the county was nowhere near a marginal safe level for ground dampness. With more rain expected this week, he said it was a matter of seeing what develops.
"Until the moisture starts in the next two days, we're crossing our fingers," Castillo said.
