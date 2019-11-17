What do you believe our city’s greatest needs are? The City of Victoria poses this question to all in our community to tell us its needs. What are we lacking? What services do we need to focus on? How would you like to see the City’s Community Development Block Grant dollars spent for the next five years?
Community Development Block Grant is a federal program that allocates funds to the city to perform specific projects and services for low- to moderate-income people and areas. During the past five years, the program allocated about $2.6 million to Victoria.
The funding has been used to support an array of nonprofit service agencies such as Community Action Committee, CASA, Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, VISD KIDZconnection and others.
The grant funds also have been used for public facility projects such as the Gulf Bend Wellness Community, Mid-Coast Family Services, and the Boys and Girls Club, to name a few. The funds can be used to demolish structures that are unlivable and dangerous and are even being used to provide down payment assistance for qualifying homebuyers.
Lastly, the funds can support infrastructure projects such as sidewalks, street lighting and utility taps.
In short, these grant funds are used to make Victoria an even better place to live.
In order to expend these funds, a plan must be created and submitted to the federal government every five years outlining the community’s goals. As the planning begins for the next five-year cycle, we are asking the community to rank the areas of highest need by completing a survey. While some of our work is limited to specific groups or neighborhoods, the impact is community-wide.
The survey focuses on the different needs of our community. Residents are asked to rank their priorities in community services and facilities, housing, services for members of the community with special needs, neighborhood services, and infrastructure.
A growing topic in Victoria is the availability of affordable housing. This survey also asks residents to rank the need for homeownership assistance, residential rehabilitation and improvements, housing for the disabled, and senior housing.
During November, residents will receive the survey in their water utility bills. Surveys also are available in Development Services at 700 Main Center, Suite. 129. Residents also can request the survey by contacting Development Services at 361-485-3360 or cmenchaca@victoriatx.org.
For this to be a true community development assessment, we need the community’s input.
And remember, another important survey is on the horizon. The 2020 Census is approaching, and the City wants to remind you, “You Count!” Our goal is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place. Census data plays a large part in the determination of the amount of federal funding the city receives to help its residents and the city wants to maximize its funding possibility. The countdown is on to April 1, the official Census Day 2020.
