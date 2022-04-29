The City of Victoria is seeking community input on a new unified development ordinance that will provide updated guidelines for property development.
The City’s development regulations are currently found throughout various sections of the City code. The new UDO will bring these regulations to one place and update them as needed.
Residents, business owners, property owners, contractors and developers can provide input at www.victoriaudo.com. The deadline to provide input is May 7.
Survey respondents will be able to share their views on development-related issues such as:
- Application and inspection processes
- Types of developments that can be near homes or schools
- Requirements for parking, driveways, etc.
- Redevelopment of buildings for new purposes
- Protection of historic buildings
- And much more
Residents can also leave comments on an interactive map to share their ideas about specific areas of Victoria. The comments will be used to ensure that the new UDO facilitates the types of developments that residents would like to see.
For more information, contact Development Services at 361-485-3360.
