The Victoria City Council is scheduled to look at the proposed budget for 2023 during workshops at 5p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The proposed budget from the various municipal departments will be looked at, but as of Friday, no details were available as to which order they would be taken in. The city of Victoria’s fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Prior to each fiscal year, the City Council approves an operating budget that projects the collection of revenue and guides spending for the coming year.
