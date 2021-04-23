Starting Saturday residents can enjoy extended hours at the city's splash pads.
Splash pads at Ethel Lee Tracy Park and Lone Tree Creek Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. This schedule will remain until the end of October. The Community Park splash pad is closed for repairs.
The splash pads will be sanitized every morning, and ultraviolet lights will be used to keep the water clean throughout the day.
To reserve a splash pad, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration or contact Victoria Parks & Recreation Department at 361-485-3200.
