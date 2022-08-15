Courts news

Criminal cases filed

Party Extended Connection Date of Birth Date of Death Style Offenses (Offense Date) Case Type Case Subtype Case Number File Date Case Status Date Active Case Status
Armstrong, Richard Allen Defendant 11/20/68 0:00 Armstrong, Richard Allen ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (04/28/2022) Indictment 22-07-33817-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Barnett, Cody Ryan Defendant 4/21/87 0:00 Barnett, Cody Ryan ARSON (03/11/2022) Indictment 22-07-33819-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Berger, Dallas Raines Defendant 4/17/94 0:00 Berger, Dallas Raines UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE (03/14/2022) Indictment 22-07-33848-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Black, Rebecca Lynn Defendant 4/27/96 0:00 Black, Rebecca Lynn ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (10/26/2016) Indictment 17-03-29909-D 3/23/2017 7/14/2022 Motion to Revoke
Booth, Drew Allen Defendant 10/25/90 0:00 Booth, Drew Allen POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (10/06/2021) Indictment 22-07-33816-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Cano, Richard Limon Defendant 3/7/81 0:00 Cano, Richard Limon MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (01/28/2021) Indictment 22-07-33839-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Cantwell, Melissa Marie Defendant 4/9/89 0:00 Cantwell, Melissa Marie DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 (08/08/2019) Indictment 21-03-32760-A 3/17/2021 7/8/2022 Motion to Revoke
Casebolt, Stephen Dirk Defendant 8/14/58 0:00 Casebolt, Stephen Dirk DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (04/30/2022) Indictment 22-07-33818-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Delarosa, George Paul Defendant 4/27/90 0:00 Delarosa, George Paul AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/20/2022) Indictment 22-07-33830-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Dominguez, Lucas Aaron Defendant 4/17/97 0:00 Dominguez, Lucas Aaron AGG ROBBERY (05/19/2022) Indictment 22-07-33841-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Dyer, Zachary Jordan Defendant 5/1/85 0:00 Dyer, Zachary Jordan TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (04/21/2022); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (04/21/2022) Indictment 22-07-33827-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Enriquez, Eric Charles Defendant 3/20/78 0:00 Enriquez, Eric Charles ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT (01/24/2022); ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR (01/12/2022) Indictment 22-07-33822-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Escobedo, Alexander Defendant 2/14/95 0:00 Escobedo, Alexander MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (09/16/2021); MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G (09/16/2021) Indictment 22-07-33813-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Ferretiz, Izaiah Daniel Defendant 10/2/00 0:00 Ferretiz, Izaiah Daniel BURGLARY OF HABITATION (06/12/2022); VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT (06/12/2022); ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (06/12/2022) Indictment 22-07-33821-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Fuentes, Alizay Nadine Defendant 5/14/04 0:00 Fuentes, Alizay Nadine AGG ROBBERY (05/19/2022) Indictment 22-07-33840-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Galindo, Julian, III Defendant 6/17/97 0:00 Galindo, Julian, III UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (06/12/2022) Indictment 22-07-33846-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Gann, Wayne Bernard Defendant 2/6/89 0:00 Gann, Wayne Bernard EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (06/22/2022) Indictment 22-07-33851-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Garcia, Cesar Defendant 7/6/93 0:00 Garcia, Cesar POSS CS PG 1 <1G (08/28/2021) Indictment 22-07-33815-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Garcia, Crystal Gale Defendant 3/7/84 0:00 Garcia, Crystal Gale MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (08/16/2021) Indictment 22-07-33814-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Garcia, Lucero Monserat Defendant 10/19/86 0:00 Garcia, Lucero Monserat MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G (01/15/2020) Indictment 20-05-32114-A 5/14/2020 7/14/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
Godinez, Jesse Adam Defendant 9/20/87 0:00 Godinez, Jesse Adam POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/21/2017); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (10/21/2017) Indictment 18-06-30829-A 6/28/2018 7/26/2022 Motion to Revoke
Gonzalez, Valentine Ernesto Defendant 6/30/86 0:00 Gonzalez, Valentine Ernesto POSS CS PG 1 <1G (04/20/2022) Indictment 22-07-33812-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Hadley, Clinton Craig Defendant 5/18/89 0:00 Hadley, Clinton Craig DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (01/30/2021) Indictment 22-07-33834-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Harkins, Bengimen Jeffery Defendant 3/6/90 0:00 Harkins, Bengimen Jeffery BURGLARY OF BUILDING (11/03/2020) Indictment 20-12-32584-A 12/17/2020 7/14/2022 Motion to Revoke
Hendrix, Christopher Paul Defendant 9/2/85 0:00 Hendrix, Christopher Paul ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (05/14/2022) Indictment 22-07-33823-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Hodges, Karessa Lynne Defendant 7/20/86 0:00 Hodges, Karessa Lynne VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO (08/27/2021); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE (08/18/2021) Indictment 21-10-33263-A 10/28/2021 7/7/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
House, Kendrick Dalton Defendant 11/24/93 0:00 House, Kendrick Dalton ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (06/14/2022) Indictment 22-07-33850-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Jimenez, Alma Antonia Defendant 3/23/98 0:00 Jimenez, Alma Antonia AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/21/2022) Indictment 22-07-33809-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Johnson, Shawn Lamount Defendant 8/3/81 0:00 Johnson, Shawn Lamount TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (05/11/2022); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (05/11/2022) Indictment 22-07-33820-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Jones, Jordan Taylor Defendant 10/2/96 0:00 Jones, Jordan Taylor INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ (01/24/2020) Information 22-07-33831-A 7/18/2022 7/18/2022 Filed
Mitchell, Jovon Anthony Defendant 6/20/01 0:00 Mitchell, Jovon Anthony AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/20/2022); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (05/20/2022) Indictment 22-07-33844-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Mohabbat, Melissa Mariam Defendant 4/3/84 0:00 Mohabbat, Melissa Mariam POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (04/24/2022) Indictment 22-07-33810-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Monroe, Edward Joseph Defendant 4/21/83 0:00 Monroe, Edward Joseph DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA (02/14/2021) Indictment 22-07-33833-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Morales, Ricky Defendant 11/3/79 0:00 7/6/22 0:00 Morales, Ricky SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (05/01/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/01/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/18/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/20/2020) Indictment 22-07-33824-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Mozisek, Steven Joseph Defendant 10/16/66 0:00 Mozisek, Steven Joseph DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (04/03/2020) Indictment 22-07-33825-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Parker, Joshua Alex Defendant 7/27/87 0:00 Parker, Joshua Alex BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (02/09/2018) Indictment 18-03-30567-D 3/15/2018 7/1/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
Parker, Joshua Alex Defendant 7/27/87 0:00 Parker, Joshua Alex POSS CS PG 1 <1G (08/26/2016) Indictment 18-01-30433-D 1/18/2018 7/1/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr. Defendant 5/12/94 0:00 Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr. UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE (11/14/2017) Indictment 20-01-31925-A 1/9/2020 7/7/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr. Defendant 5/12/94 0:00 Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr. MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (05/29/2018) Indictment 20-02-32000-A 2/6/2020 7/7/2022 Motion to Adjudicate
Picazo, Jessica Lynn Defendant 1/14/90 0:00 Picazo, Jessica Lynn MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (01/09/2021) Indictment 22-07-33836-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Rush, David Vernon Defendant 8/20/62 0:00 Rush, David Vernon DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (05/16/2020) Indictment 22-07-33826-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Salas, Kimberly M Defendant 10/17/87 0:00 Salas, Kimberly M ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN (05/04/2022); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL (05/04/2022); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ (05/04/2022) Indictment 22-07-33852-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Torres, Matthew Benjamin Defendant 9/4/88 0:00 Torres, Matthew Benjamin ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (12/03/2021) Indictment 22-07-33842-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Torres, Matthew Benjamin Defendant 9/4/88 0:00 Torres, Matthew Benjamin AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (02/16/2022) Indictment 22-07-33843-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Tuttle, Allison Marie Defendant 12/8/88 0:00 Tuttle, Allison Marie POSS CS PG 1 <1G (07/13/2018) Indictment 18-09-31082-A 9/27/2018 7/25/2022 Motion to Revoke
Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel Defendant 4/15/93 0:00 Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (06/10/2022) Indictment 22-07-33828-A 7/6/2022 7/6/2022 Filed
Valle, Omar Defendant 11/20/87 0:00 Valle, Omar SMUGGLING OF PERSONS (04/27/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (04/27/2022) Indictment 22-07-33847-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Vela, Amanda Nicole Defendant 5/8/83 0:00 Vela, Amanda Nicole POSS CS PG 1 <1G (05/15/2022) Indictment 22-07-33845-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed
Waldo, Jose Leobaldo Defendant 2/24/86 0:00 Waldo, Jose Leobaldo DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (02/21/2021) Indictment 22-07-33837-D 7/21/2022 7/21/2022 Filed

