|Armstrong, Richard Allen
|Defendant
|11/20/68 0:00
|
|Armstrong, Richard Allen
|ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (04/28/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33817-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Barnett, Cody Ryan
|Defendant
|4/21/87 0:00
|
|Barnett, Cody Ryan
|ARSON (03/11/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33819-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Berger, Dallas Raines
|Defendant
|4/17/94 0:00
|
|Berger, Dallas Raines
|UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE (03/14/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33848-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Black, Rebecca Lynn
|Defendant
|4/27/96 0:00
|
|Black, Rebecca Lynn
|ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (10/26/2016)
|Indictment
|
|17-03-29909-D
|3/23/2017
|7/14/2022
|Motion to Revoke
|Booth, Drew Allen
|Defendant
|10/25/90 0:00
|
|Booth, Drew Allen
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (10/06/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33816-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Cano, Richard Limon
|Defendant
|3/7/81 0:00
|
|Cano, Richard Limon
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (01/28/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33839-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Cantwell, Melissa Marie
|Defendant
|4/9/89 0:00
|
|Cantwell, Melissa Marie
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 (08/08/2019)
|Indictment
|
|21-03-32760-A
|3/17/2021
|7/8/2022
|Motion to Revoke
|Casebolt, Stephen Dirk
|Defendant
|8/14/58 0:00
|
|Casebolt, Stephen Dirk
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (04/30/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33818-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Delarosa, George Paul
|Defendant
|4/27/90 0:00
|
|Delarosa, George Paul
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/20/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33830-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Dominguez, Lucas Aaron
|Defendant
|4/17/97 0:00
|
|Dominguez, Lucas Aaron
|AGG ROBBERY (05/19/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33841-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Dyer, Zachary Jordan
|Defendant
|5/1/85 0:00
|
|Dyer, Zachary Jordan
|TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (04/21/2022); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (04/21/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33827-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Enriquez, Eric Charles
|Defendant
|3/20/78 0:00
|
|Enriquez, Eric Charles
|ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT (01/24/2022); ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR (01/12/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33822-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Escobedo, Alexander
|Defendant
|2/14/95 0:00
|
|Escobedo, Alexander
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (09/16/2021); MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G (09/16/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33813-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Ferretiz, Izaiah Daniel
|Defendant
|10/2/00 0:00
|
|Ferretiz, Izaiah Daniel
|BURGLARY OF HABITATION (06/12/2022); VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT (06/12/2022); ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (06/12/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33821-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Fuentes, Alizay Nadine
|Defendant
|5/14/04 0:00
|
|Fuentes, Alizay Nadine
|AGG ROBBERY (05/19/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33840-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Galindo, Julian, III
|Defendant
|6/17/97 0:00
|
|Galindo, Julian, III
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (06/12/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33846-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Gann, Wayne Bernard
|Defendant
|2/6/89 0:00
|
|Gann, Wayne Bernard
|EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (06/22/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33851-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Garcia, Cesar
|Defendant
|7/6/93 0:00
|
|Garcia, Cesar
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (08/28/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33815-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Garcia, Crystal Gale
|Defendant
|3/7/84 0:00
|
|Garcia, Crystal Gale
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (08/16/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33814-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Garcia, Lucero Monserat
|Defendant
|10/19/86 0:00
|
|Garcia, Lucero Monserat
|MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G (01/15/2020)
|Indictment
|
|20-05-32114-A
|5/14/2020
|7/14/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|Godinez, Jesse Adam
|Defendant
|9/20/87 0:00
|
|Godinez, Jesse Adam
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/21/2017); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (10/21/2017)
|Indictment
|
|18-06-30829-A
|6/28/2018
|7/26/2022
|Motion to Revoke
|Gonzalez, Valentine Ernesto
|Defendant
|6/30/86 0:00
|
|Gonzalez, Valentine Ernesto
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (04/20/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33812-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Hadley, Clinton Craig
|Defendant
|5/18/89 0:00
|
|Hadley, Clinton Craig
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (01/30/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33834-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Harkins, Bengimen Jeffery
|Defendant
|3/6/90 0:00
|
|Harkins, Bengimen Jeffery
|BURGLARY OF BUILDING (11/03/2020)
|Indictment
|
|20-12-32584-A
|12/17/2020
|7/14/2022
|Motion to Revoke
|Hendrix, Christopher Paul
|Defendant
|9/2/85 0:00
|
|Hendrix, Christopher Paul
|ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (05/14/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33823-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Hodges, Karessa Lynne
|Defendant
|7/20/86 0:00
|
|Hodges, Karessa Lynne
|VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO (08/27/2021); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE (08/18/2021)
|Indictment
|
|21-10-33263-A
|10/28/2021
|7/7/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|House, Kendrick Dalton
|Defendant
|11/24/93 0:00
|
|House, Kendrick Dalton
|ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (06/14/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33850-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Jimenez, Alma Antonia
|Defendant
|3/23/98 0:00
|
|Jimenez, Alma Antonia
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/21/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33809-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Johnson, Shawn Lamount
|Defendant
|8/3/81 0:00
|
|Johnson, Shawn Lamount
|TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (05/11/2022); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (05/11/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33820-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Jones, Jordan Taylor
|Defendant
|10/2/96 0:00
|
|Jones, Jordan Taylor
|INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ (01/24/2020)
|Information
|
|22-07-33831-A
|7/18/2022
|7/18/2022
|Filed
|Mitchell, Jovon Anthony
|Defendant
|6/20/01 0:00
|
|Mitchell, Jovon Anthony
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (05/20/2022); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (05/20/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33844-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Mohabbat, Melissa Mariam
|Defendant
|4/3/84 0:00
|
|Mohabbat, Melissa Mariam
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (04/24/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33810-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Monroe, Edward Joseph
|Defendant
|4/21/83 0:00
|
|Monroe, Edward Joseph
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA (02/14/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33833-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Morales, Ricky
|Defendant
|11/3/79 0:00
|7/6/22 0:00
|Morales, Ricky
|SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (05/01/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/01/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/18/2020); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (04/20/2020)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33824-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Mozisek, Steven Joseph
|Defendant
|10/16/66 0:00
|
|Mozisek, Steven Joseph
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (04/03/2020)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33825-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Parker, Joshua Alex
|Defendant
|7/27/87 0:00
|
|Parker, Joshua Alex
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (02/09/2018)
|Indictment
|
|18-03-30567-D
|3/15/2018
|7/1/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|Parker, Joshua Alex
|Defendant
|7/27/87 0:00
|
|Parker, Joshua Alex
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (08/26/2016)
|Indictment
|
|18-01-30433-D
|1/18/2018
|7/1/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr.
|Defendant
|5/12/94 0:00
|
|Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr.
|UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE (11/14/2017)
|Indictment
|
|20-01-31925-A
|1/9/2020
|7/7/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr.
|Defendant
|5/12/94 0:00
|
|Partida, Benito Cuevas, Jr.
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (05/29/2018)
|Indictment
|
|20-02-32000-A
|2/6/2020
|7/7/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate
|Picazo, Jessica Lynn
|Defendant
|1/14/90 0:00
|
|Picazo, Jessica Lynn
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (01/09/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33836-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Rush, David Vernon
|Defendant
|8/20/62 0:00
|
|Rush, David Vernon
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (05/16/2020)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33826-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Salas, Kimberly M
|Defendant
|10/17/87 0:00
|
|Salas, Kimberly M
|ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN (05/04/2022); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL (05/04/2022); INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ (05/04/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33852-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Torres, Matthew Benjamin
|Defendant
|9/4/88 0:00
|
|Torres, Matthew Benjamin
|ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (12/03/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33842-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Torres, Matthew Benjamin
|Defendant
|9/4/88 0:00
|
|Torres, Matthew Benjamin
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (02/16/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33843-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Tuttle, Allison Marie
|Defendant
|12/8/88 0:00
|
|Tuttle, Allison Marie
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (07/13/2018)
|Indictment
|
|18-09-31082-A
|9/27/2018
|7/25/2022
|Motion to Revoke
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|Defendant
|4/15/93 0:00
|
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (06/10/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33828-A
|7/6/2022
|7/6/2022
|Filed
|Valle, Omar
|Defendant
|11/20/87 0:00
|
|Valle, Omar
|SMUGGLING OF PERSONS (04/27/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (04/27/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33847-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Vela, Amanda Nicole
|Defendant
|5/8/83 0:00
|
|Vela, Amanda Nicole
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (05/15/2022)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33845-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
|Waldo, Jose Leobaldo
|Defendant
|2/24/86 0:00
|
|Waldo, Jose Leobaldo
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (02/21/2021)
|Indictment
|
|22-07-33837-D
|7/21/2022
|7/21/2022
|Filed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.