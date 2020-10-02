Northside Baptist School, 4100 N. Laurent St. in Victoria, offers classes for children aged 2 years through fifth grade. The school offers extended care before school beginning at 7 a.m. and after school until 5:30 p.m. The school uses Abeka curriculum. They offer small classes and enrollment is open. For more information call 361-578-5601. The school was not included in the private school listing of the Discover the Crossroads magazine on Sept. 27.
Clarificaiton: Northside Baptist School offers classes through to fifth grade
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
