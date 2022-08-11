Myron Davis, attorney for Alvin Mumphord III, a former St. Joseph High School coach who was found guilty of sexually abusing student athletes, said some of his client’s behavior was inappropriate but questioned whether his actions were criminal during a trial that ended Wednesday. Davis’ comments were included in an A1 story in Thursday’s Victoria Advocate.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
