About a block after a right turn off of Main Street, onto Airline Road, the golden dome and minaret of the Victoria Islamic Center become visible, reflecting the sun. On Tuesday, after the storms of the morning, the American flag in front of the mosque snapped smartly in the wind.
Both doorways, one to either side of the calligraphed front beneath the dome, are locked, and they have been since an arsonist destroyed the original center on the same site, six years ago Saturday.
“Faith wise, we are stronger,” Shahid Hashmi, a founding member of the Victoria congregation, said Tuesday. “As far as concerns about Islamophobia and all of that, we have to be extra vigilant, extra careful. We used to have open doors, now we have locked doors.”
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, a clerk at a nearby 7-Eleven store noticed flames and smoke coming from the center and called for emergency assistance. The mosque burned completely, and it was later discovered an arsonist had torched the building.
Marq Vincent Perez was arrested and later convicted on three charges — using fire to commit a federal felony; damaging a religious property, which is a hate crime; and possession of a destructive device. He is serving a 24 1/2-year prison sentence.
The story grabbed the nation’s attention, as previously reported. Hashmi displayed hundreds of letters from around the country and the world, from all religions, supporting and encouraging the Victoria Muslim community as they rebuilt.
The Islamic Center is the faith home of 35-40 families — over 150 people, Imam Osama Hassan said.
The Islamic Center was first built on Airline Road in 2000. Hassan has been the center’s minister since 2001. He said he didn’t like to recall the arson.
“You bring the memory,” he said with a sigh. “Who can forget? It’s just very hard. We have been here in Victoria over 15 years by that time and never had problems with anyone. We have a good relationship with the other faiths here but the fire made us feel unsafe, not secure because we never ever thought something like this would happen.”
Hassan is a soft-spoken man, willing to share his thoughts about the arson and its implications.
“It was very sad for us, but it was very sad for him (Perez) too because he had a baby that night when he came and burned the mosque,” Hassan said. “His wife had the baby, as I heard, just 30 minutes before he came and burned the mosque.”
Perez’s wife brought the baby to the grand opening of the new mosque in August 2018, Hassan said.
“It is sad that this baby will grow up without his father,” Hassan said. “And our door has always been open for everyone to stop by, now unfortunately, our door is closed. It was always open before the fire, but, now who knows who could be walking in.”
Each mosque member has their own code to enter now, he said.
“We try to stay positive and look to the amazingly outstanding people who were supportive after the fire,” Hassan said. “The way the people of Victoria stood together was amazing.”
Hassan said he would like to share what is beautiful about the Muslim faith with everyone.
“When you feel that your hand is in God’s, you feel safe and secure. The prayer makes you feel peace. We have prayer five times a day. If you feel you have done anything wrong or feel guilty, in our prayer, we put our face down and humble ourselves before God,” Hassan said. “Why argue or be racist toward other people? All of us are of God. All of us are brothers and sisters to each other. We are all of us from the same father, same mother.”
The Muslim faith teaches adherents to love other people the way they love themselves.
“It removes the jealousy or hatred from the heart,” he said.