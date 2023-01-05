Local politics watchers like Bill Pozzi see the fight for House speaker playing out in Washington as “exhilarating.” He’s proud, knowing his local lawmaker, Michael Cloud, the Victoria Republican, is among the 20 holdouts refusing to seat Kevin McCarthy in the House leadership role.
This has left the GOP open to criticism from the left, and moderate Republicans, since technically the 118th Congress has not been seated and its members are not representatives yet — but rather representatives-elect. The house speaker, once selected, will swear in the representatives-elect.
Still, Pozzi, the GOP chairman in Victoria County, sees it a different way. He savors the historic moment and is proud of Cloud and his compatriots for standing up to the establishment.
“I find it very exhilarating and very exciting that we’re seeing this process, and it’s working,” Pozzi said. “And there’s dissent, and the Republicans — at least my Republicans — are not rolling over and taking the status quo. It’s really, it really buoyed my spirit, and, you know, made me very happy.”
Thursday, five rounds of voting failed to elect a speaker, and in each of those votes Cloud cast his vote for Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican.
According to the New York Times, the 10th and 11th rounds of voting made this the most protracted speaker election since 1859 — “prior to the Civil War,” Pozzi said.
Woodrow W. Wagner II, Victoria County’s Democratic Party chair, sees the 11 rounds of voting differently. Sure, it’s historic, he said.
“That’s how many of the Republicans are trying to brand this, that this is democracy in action,” Wagner said. “This is how the sausage is made. Democracy is messy. And all of that is great. But how many rounds of this do we need for a civics lesson?”
He said while Congress is not seated, constituent services are not being handled by anyone.
“One of the most crucial things for members of Congress is not necessarily passing laws and bills, but it’s basic constituent services, right?” Wagner said. “People not getting their Social Security checks, people having trouble with, you know, declaring someone dead, and the list goes on and on. And my wonder for our district is, what is Congressman Cloud’s office doing?”
In voting, Cloud and over a dozen others backed Donalds, who aligns himself with the most-conservative members of the GOP. They are voting against Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who had been minority leader and is the person favored by mainstream Republicans. Others nominated included Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican who took a handful of GOP votes; former President Donald Trump, who twice received one vote in Thursday’s balloting; and Democratic Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries, who consistently earned more votes than McCarthy, but not enough to become speaker.
“We finally got some guys with guts, those people belonging to the Freedom Forum,” Pozzi said in an interview. “And they’re standing up to the status quo. And I’m so happy that they’re doing that, that they’re not selling us out to the establishment Republicans, and they’re trying to negotiate.”
He specifically commended Cloud for “looking out for little people like me, and little people, like all the people in Victoria, Texas, and I admire him greatly for doing that. And I appreciate him as my congressman.”
An article in FiveThirtyEight.com, a sports and political analysis site, reported, “The Republicans who voted against him (McCarthy) were, on average, more conservative than 98 percent of the 117th Congress (if they served in it) and more anti-establishment than 93 percent, according to DW-NOMINATE, a political-science metric that uses roll-call votes to measure the ideology of members of Congress.”
On Tuesday, after the first day of votes for speaker, Cloud issued a statement explaining, “Congress is broken. I have worked for months in high hopes and good faith that our conference would chart a course away from the status quo, put us on a path toward fiscal responsibility, and form a Congress in which the elected Representatives would truly be able to work on behalf of the American people.”
Cloud added, “I have worked diligently with members of Congress, including Kevin McCarthy, to find agreement on key structural reforms and policy initiatives needed to put our country on the right path. Some progress was made, but ultimately many of the promises made lacked enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure their implementation, casting doubt on the sincerity of reforms.”
Cloud’s office never responded to an email request for comment on Thursday. Cloud is one of a handful of Texas GOP lawmakers to vote against McCarthy. Among the others are Chip Roy and Keith Self.
Wagner said he sees hypocrisy in the votes by Cloud and the others.
“Congressman Cloud is part of this group of 20, who has consistently refused to affirm McCarthy as speaker. Now, whose fault this? I don’t know. I mean, I think it’s a pox on both their houses. But it seems to me a great deal of ego and arrogance and a real dereliction of duty from people who said, ‘We put the people first; We want to work for the people’s interests.’ But they seem to care more about their own vanity and their ego than the people’s interests.”
And rather than the “exhilaration” seen by Pozzi, Wagner said, “I see humiliation. I see embarrassment. I see wasting of tax dollars. I see dereliction of duty. I’m disgusted, especially at our representative, Mr. Cloud, who I think is a good, honorable man. But he is not acting in a fashion that is a representative of the people of the 27th District, which desperately need constituent services.”
Cloud voted against McCarthy on Wednesday, even after former President Donald Trump urged support for McCarthy.
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said, “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!”
Rather, Cloud voted for Donalds anyway.
Trump said of Donalds, also on Truth Social later on Wednesday, “I have always supported Byron Donalds, have consistently Endorsed him for Congress. … He is a young man with a great future! … He will have his day, and it will be a big one, but not now!”
Pozzi, the Victoria County GOP chair, said he didn’t know what to make of Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy.
“I don’t know. I don’t know. Is that a political ploy? I just don’t know,” he said. “Because it seems like Trump should be on the other side with the Freedom Caucus and opposing McCarthy, because I don’t think McCarthy has ever done Trump any favors. No, I don’t know.”
But in the end, Pozzi said he hopes the resolution, however it turns out, will be good for the party and the nation.
“I hope we can all get together and coalesce as a team that the conservatives and the, you know, the very liberal members of the Republican Party, can get together and really do some good things in these next two years. I’m really hoping that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.