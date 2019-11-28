Clyde Syma is seeking reelection as the Calhoun County Precinct 3 commissioner.
“The last three years have been incredible,” he said. “When I took the job I knew it was going to be challenging, but I am a public servant. I serve everybody, you know, no matter if they are a Republican or a Democrat.”
Syma ran as a Democrat for the seat in the 2012 elections before winning the seat as a Republican in 2016.
If reelected, the 62-year-old Republican and Port Lavaca resident wants to improve infrastructure in his precinct and continue working with other county commissioners to bring in more industry to the county. He also would like to get a pier built in Olivia and an event center in the county, which commissioners have been discussing, he said.
“My first year in office was when Hurricane Harvey hit and we learned a lot from that as commissioners,” he said. “There is a still a lot I want to get done – roads and cleaning ditches and stuff like that is a major priority for us. Like anything, you have to set a goal and go do it.”
Being a commissioner has been a learning experience, said Syma, who spent more than 20 years in the medical supplies industry and worked at the Calhoun County Jail before being elected to office.
“There is so much to learn as far as equipment and what to do first or second,” he said. “I want to make everybody happy, but I also want to do it to where we do it right the first time so that we don’t have to go over and do it again.”
One of Syma’s biggest assets is that he is a people person, he said.
“I know how to deal with people,” he said. “It is very heartwarming to know that you can deal with anybody and not get upset when they get upset and get mad. I work for them, they pay my paycheck and it is any honor to serve them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.