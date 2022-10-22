Dr. Josh McGinty and Stephen Biles will share information on Coastal Bend crops research review at the 2022 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
“We conduct research every year so we have information on what types of grains we have,” Biles said. “We also have some insight into the management we conduct.”
Biles said one problem to deal with every year is that insects develop resistance to insecticides.
“They’ve been challenging them for 60 or 70 years,” Biles said.
Herbicides are tested every year, McGinty said.
“We try a lot of products to find the best herbicides,” McGinty said.
McGinty is an Extension Agronomist with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. Biles is with AgriLife Extension.
“We try to be educational to local producers and farmers,” Biles said. “What are people currently doing when applying those products. Are there better products available? Are some not as effective as others?”
Herbicides are the most widely used pesticides in farming, accounting for about 70% of all agricultural use in the United States. Herbicides are active in the weed either through contact of in a systemic way. These chemicals are used to manipulate or control undesirable vegetation, most frequently in row-crop farming to maximize crop productivity.
McGinty said there are many weed issues facing farmers.
“Some are unique in that people don’t know how to respond to them,” McGinty said. “Some look like grass but don’t respond like grass. We have tools to control them.”
McGinty said that farmers need to let him and Biles know about new problems they find.
“Yes, people need to be watchful,” McGinty said. “Some people are not talking about things they are seeing. Let us know about them.”