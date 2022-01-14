Crossroads area residents will have to be somewhat cautious this weekend as a cold front and a gale wind are expected to result in windy and dry conditions leading to fire and travel risks in the area.
A cold front, which is expected to reach the area about 2 to 4 a.m. Saturday morning will drop temperatures to a low of 34 degrees Saturday night with winds expected to reach 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected near the coast.
Residents are advised to secure loose objects such as lawn furniture, said Tawnya Evans, Corpus Christi National Weather Service meteorologist
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller issued on Friday a burn ban because of the windy and dry conditions after the county fire department and volunteers responded to multiple grass fires in recent days.
No burning is allowed except for household trash in a barrel with a screen on top with holes no larger than ⅝th of an inch, according the the Victoria County Fire Marshall's Office. All burn barrels must be supervised and have a way of controlling the fire on hand such as a water hose.
To compound matters, a gale wind warning will be in effect Saturday morning with marine winds expected to reach 20 to 30 knots, or about 23 to 34 mph, with gusts up to 45 knots, or about 52 mph. Seas up to 12 feet are expected to result from the gale wind.
Bays are expected to be rough to occasionally very rough.
Small boats are advised to stay in port, Evans said. It's also recommended that vessels not properly equipped for gale conditions and mariners without proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the gale's onset.
The gale is expected to last from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
