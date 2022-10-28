If the stained glass windows of Martin Luther Lutheran Church could talk, they would tell stories of how a community of German immigrants united every Sunday to worship God.
The church in Colettoville, a town in Victoria County, first opened its doors during an era when people were getting around by horse and buggy. Current congregants said they can still feel the energy of the Steiner settlement, which would later become Colettoville.
"In 1872 when it was founded, Ulysses S. Grant was reelected president of the United States," church member Paul Wauson said. "It was a time when the pioneer spirit was still alive in Texas."
Immigrants established a church and school on the same property and put up a cemetery nearby. The church's first pastors came from Trinity Lutheran in Victoria, according to a document published in 1963.
"They had services in German first, then later had one service in German and another in English," said Barbara Dietzel, a current member of Martin Luther Lutheran. "Then later, the school building was sold to the Victoria Independent School District."
Attending church services was once an all-day affair for some families because traveling 7 miles by horse and buggy would take awhile, Wauson said.
"There would be long services and people would bring packed lunches," Wauson. "It was a social event every Sunday."
Martin Luther Lutheran was renovated in 1977, but the shell of the previous version of the church remains to this day.
The church campus welcomed a Christian center in 2000. It holds a variety of gatherings outside of the traditional Sunday worship.
Speaking of events, one of the the church's main functions is the annual bazaar in September.
"I think this year, we had the most successful bazaar ever," Wauson said. "I think with the COVID pandemic shutting things down for about two years, people were ready to get out."
Alhough the worship practices inside the church have changed over time, the focus on praising God as a community has stayed the same, Pastor Kara Hairell-Speed said.
"Christ calls us to be in community," Hairell-Speed, the church's second female pastor in its century-and a-half history, said. "We live out that command here and we live it every day."
Dietzel agreed.
"This church was started for the community by people from the community," Dietzel said. " It's a place for everybody. That's what I love the most about it."
Robert Farek, the current president of the church's council, said he appreciates the church's aspiration to be an inclusive place.
"All are welcome here," he said.
This Sunday, church members will open up the contents of a time capsule placed inside the church in 1979. The current congregants are curious to know what is inside, as many of those who formed the capsule have since died.
"It's so important to relive and remember the past, but at the same time how God can move through us and this community and beyond," he said.