Turning the clock back an hour may be putting Texas deer in danger.
The switch back to standard time coincides with deer breeding season, which means both deer and cars alike are traveling at night.
Research published in the scientific journal "Current Biology" this month found the chances of a collision between a deer and vehicle is 14 times more likely to occur in the two weeks following the change to standard time in the fall, as traffic patterns during this period tend to be the heaviest when it is dark outside.
Shannon Grubbs, a Victoria County-based biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said her team has visited more and more crash sites recently. Parks and Wildlife biologists often test blood samples of dead deer for chronic wasting disease, a brain disease that can lead to death.
"Obviously, deer strikes can happen any time of year but with the fall breeding season and cooler weather, we definitely see an uptick in the number of deer hit," Grubbs said.
Auto body shops in Victoria have seen the effects of the time change with their own eyes.
"We've gotten quite a few cars that have come in because of a deer crash," said Amanda Veliz, a manager at Veliz Collision Center.
Veliz said from her experience, deer collisions tend to ramp up from October through December, when deer are moving around frequently during breeding and hunting season.
Martha Luna, who runs B&M Collision Center in Victoria with her husband Bobby, said one customer "totaled" their truck when they swerved to avoid a deer, slamming into a culvert.
"We live in Nursery, so when we're driving home at night, we try to drive slower than we normally would because a deer might cross the road," Luna said.
Veliz noticed the deer damage from some cars tends to be toward one side because the driver attempted to swerve away from the animal.
"If you see a deer, you should try to go straight and try to brake if you can, because if you swerve and go off the road, you can further damage your car," Veliz said.
Luna suggested pickup truck drivers approaching a deer should hit it with their grill and not their headlight.
"Brand new headlights cost around $1,300 today," Luna said.
Both Veliz and Luna said their businesses have had trouble with receiving parts that often need to be replaced — like bumpers and headlights — because of a car-deer collision.
The parts for new cars ordered by B&M Collision sometimes end up on back order, Luna said.
Many variables make it hard for the Veliz Collision Center to generalize about when a car might be ready to drive again following a crash caused by deer.
"It depends on the manufacturer," Veliz said.
Grubbs, the biologist, said drivers should also be careful during the spring, as deer may want to feed on plants that have grown on the roadside.
"Most collisions happen at night, but most of us can’t stop driving at night to avoid hitting a deer," Grubbs said. "Being aware is the best thing anyone can do to avoid a collision with deer or anything else."