Can we talk about a little-known celebration that's been around for over a dozen years?
It's not your usual party, but Free Speech Week is a time to celebrate — celebrate the U.S. Constitution and all its 4,500 or so words have to offer each of us.
Among the most basic and important sections of the Constitution are in the First Amendment, all 45 words: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
We publish this statement every day on our Viewpoints page. It's that important.
This is where our celebration begins. Free Speech Week began in 2005 and is the third week in October. The organization that promotes Free Speech Week, The Media Institute, says its purpose is to "raise public awareness of the importance of freedom of speech and of a free press in our democracy — and to celebrate that freedom." Free Speech Week just wrapped up, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate it every week of the year.
I see Free Speech Week as a way to remind all of us that our opinions matter. All of our opinions. Sure, those we agree with, but also some we do not. You can have an opinion completely opposite to my way of thinking, but I'm there with you to help ensure you have a right to not just have an opinion but to voice it as well.
It is a nonpartisan, nonideological event, as it should be.
This is what our nation was built upon. A collection of opinions, of ideals and thoughts all out there for everyone to hear and to build this republic into a diverse community of ideas.
This year, Free Speech Week means that much more in our part of the world because there are some people who want to silence some thoughts. Let's just say, those goals go against the foundation espoused in those 45 words of our First Amendment. We can leave it at that and move on to more positive aspects of Free Speech Week.
One area Free Speech Week endorses is a free press. I've spent a lifetime working in a free and open press, and this publication you're reading right now, whether in print, as an e-edition or on the website, is one of the most open and accessible I've ever been a part of.
Here's one way I can illustrate this: Folks on the left side of the political aisle frequently complain to me how the Victoria Advocate is too far to the right and very biased in that regard. And folks on the right — you guessed it — complain we're a bunch of leftie snowflakes who couldn't possibly identify a balanced story if it was stapled to our desks. So, basically, we're doing our job because we rile up the bases of both sides of the political spectrum.
Not that we want to get anyone upset. But sometimes a little reminder that our society is made up of more than you or me is a good thing. We're a collaboration, a whole, a left, a right, a center and so much more.
Which is why Free Speech Week exists. It's not the end of a conversation, it's the beginning.
So, can we talk?