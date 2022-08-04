It’s always fun and rewarding to receive accolades.

In the news business, our best praise comes from our readers who continue to pay for our hard work week after week, sometimes writing letters to the editor patting us on the back or kicking us in the rear.

The second-best form of kudos has to be from our peers, who judge our journalism and deem it worthy, sometimes worthy enough to be publicly praised.

That's just what happened last weekend. This newspaper and its staffers were honored for work published last year. To be clear, that's well before I arrived in Victoria from Charleston, South Carolina, earlier this year.

Still, I was at the Texas Press Association’s awards celebration on Saturday in San Marcos with Managing Editor Becky Cooper as the honors and awards piled up, literally, for the Advocate and several of our sister publications in East Texas.

It feels good to be at such a journalistically strong newspaper with a team of reporters, photographers and editors capable of producing deep-dives into research using storytelling skills which others see as among the best.

We were honored with first-place plaques for feature photography, column writing and special sections; second-place certificates for best magazine and best page design; and fourth-place certificates for general excellence, sports coverage, headline writing, community service and advertising.

That’s a lot for one little newspaper from South Texas. But there’s more.

Our colleagues at other M. Roberts Media papers won similar praise. The Longview News-Journal won first place for online live coverage, sports coverage, headline writing and feature writing; second place for sports photography, community service and news photography; third place for general excellence, column writing and feature photography; and fourth place for editorials and best magazine. The Tyler Morning Telegraph took first place in advertising, second place in feature writing and third place in headline writing, feature photography and column writing. Our less-than-daily papers in Kilgore, Marshall and Panola also won numerous awards.

Whew! That’s a lot of awards and honors and such.

And it comes after the paper won two dozen awards in May from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors competition, including a key honor for our local editor, Jon Wilcox.

I’m not saying this to toot our own horn, though I think sometimes you have to do that. Rather, it's to make a point. All this feels great, but we don’t perform our journalistic duties to win awards. We commit journalism each day to keep you informed. To be the watchdogs over your government and your taxes so the people you elect behave themselves as they spend your money.

That’s our job — or at least part of it.

We’re also here to entertain you with creative prose. (Yeah, those paragraphs listing our awards surely were not entertaining, but you get what I’m saying, right?)

We want to inform, educate, entertain and even provoke you sometimes. We want you to react, maybe by commenting on stories online, writing letters to the editor, adding comments to our Facebook posts and taking actions we sometimes ask you to take on our editorial pages, like call or write your legislators, council members or county commissioners. We want to give you the tools you need to make informed decisions.

So, the next time you check out a story, either in print or online, please know we’re here to help you and help our community remain the jewel it is. This is a great community and we’re proud to be a part of it.