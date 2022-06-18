Lutheran Church Women quilters at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum have spent many years creating comforting quilts to send to those in need. This year, their 64 quilts are being sent to Project Linus in Wilson County so they can be combined with quilts from other groups across the country.
The mission of Project Linus (named after Charlie Brown’s best friend Linus who always had his blanket with him) is to “provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.”
Project Linus is sending quilts to every student in the Uvalde school district from pre-K through high school, as well as giving quilts to all district teachers and staff. This “security blankets” project seeks to remind those traumatized by the violence of the recent Uvalde school shooting that other people care about them.
“We want people to know that they are loved and thought about,” said LCW quilter Linda McCabe. She explained that their quilting group consists of five or six women who get together regularly. “We donate to the needy, homeless children, shelters, women's shelters, just, you know, wherever we can find a place.” When Mississippi suffered major flooding, they sent them there.
In the past they have also donated quilts to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, to the fire department and to EMS. “We're always looking for places to give our quilts. There's a lady here who takes in foster care kids. And every time she gets some foster new kids, she'll call me, and I'll take her some quilts for the kids.”
The 64 quilts were blessed during a worship service the first week of June and displayed in the church for all to admire before being shipped to Project Linus.
“This group has been getting together for years,” McCabe said. “I've been doing this for the last 15 years.” She said she joined the group after she retired. “I'm gonna say it's been going on for probably many, many, many, many years,” she joked, because she couldn’t remember the exact year the group started.
McCabe said for a long time the group gave their quilts to the Lutheran World Relief which meant their quilts were being sent overseas, but a few years ago, “We decided that we had a need here in Texas, in the U.S.”
“We decided we wanted our quilts to be more local because we've got needy people here,” McCabe said, adding simply, “We're doing the Lord's work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.