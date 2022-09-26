Victoria County commissioners appointed four members to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board and confirmed one candidate approved by the city of Victoria last week.

Jill Fox, Dale Zuck, Sheri VanSickle and LaShaundrea Harris were appointed by the county to the board.

A city nominee who had to be confirmed by the county, Gay Patek, was approved, as well. Two others appointed to the board by the city last week were Prema Ranjan and Sarah Zeller.

That means that seven members have been chosen by the city and county for the board in two weeks.

Patek replaced Jake Truss, who resigned from the board on Sept. 13 though his term ran to October 2023.

Fox is the district director of state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst's office in Victoria. Zuck is an insurance agent who ran for VISD school board, in 2021. VanSickle, of Inez, filed papers with the library board opposing the inclusion of the children's book “George” in the library's collection. Harris has taken part in religious events in Victoria.

At a July 4, 2021, prayer event at DeLeon Plaza, she said the Constitution reflects biblical principles that need to be defended. “We’re dealing with a society that is pushing God out,” Harris said at the event, “but right will be called right.”

VanSickle wrote in her request for reevaluation of library materials the book could result in “young children questioning the perfect identity God blessed them with.” Though she wanted the book removed from the library, the board rejected the request.

"I'm very pleased with the selections we made," County Judge Ben Zeller said on Monday. "We want to thank the members whose terms expire this month as well as all who applied for consideration. It's difficult to choose from so many qualified applicants."

Zeller said the county had received 17 applications for the four positions commissioners had to fill. There are 12 positions on the library board.

Sarah Zeller is the county judge's sister-in-law.

The seats of the two remaining city appointees to the board, Ashley Sisson and Tony Vasquez, will be selected in October 2023. Friends of the Library President Diana Sneed will remain on the board. Bronte Club representatives Barbara Lack and Mary Jane Schultz will remain on the board.

The library board has been dealing with a call by some residents to remove or reclassify some books that deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. The books were in the children’s or young adult’s sections in the library and needed to be moved to adult sections, according to these residents.

Each of the three members appointed by the Victoria City Council to the library advisory board last Tuesday have supported censoring books and expressed objection to LGBTQ books found in the library, according to a previous Victoria Advocate report. Zeller said Monday he thought the court appointed good candidates to the advisory board.

"That was our task," Zeller said. "I think those folks will do excellent work."