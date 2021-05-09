The Commissioners Court will hear a presentation from the executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport on another federal grant for the airport at Monday’s meeting.
“It would be for the purpose of constructing a hangar that could be leased out to tenants throughout the year,” said County Judge Ben Zeller. “But it would also have the dual purpose of being used as an Emergency Response Center, a staging area in the event of a natural disaster or hurricane.”
The hangar could also be used to house some of the airport’s offices, Zeller said.
The federal Economic Development Administration grant would require a 20% match from the county if approved, Zeller said.
Monday’s meeting will be an opportunity for the airport’s executive director, Larry Llerena, to present the grant to the Commissioners Court and receive direction from them as to whether they want to pursue it this year or not.
The court will also consider a resolution supporting House Bill 4103, which would allow for the state’s portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax from a qualified future hotel and convention center to be returned to the City of Victoria for use as an incentive for the development of the hotel and convention center.
A similar resolution was passed by the City of Victoria in early March. The bill was recently passed out of the House and is now waiting to go through the Senate.
