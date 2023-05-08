Victoria County Commissioners have approved purchasing an office at the weigh station off U.S. 59. They also took a few moments in their Monday morning meeting to honor correctional officers at Victoria County's jail and juvenile detention center.

The $23,374 building is being purchased from Morgan Buildings for use in partnership by the Department of Public Safety. Commissioner Kenneth Sexton worked out the details of the 12-foot by 20-foot portable building with the manufacturer.

Both he and County Judge Ben Zeller emphasized the importance of the weigh station, off U.S. 59 east of Victoria, in not only ensuring proper highway taxes are paid but also as a means to identify possible human traffickers and drug smugglers, which often operate overweight vehicles.

Commissioners also honored Victoria County's correctional officers during National Correctional Officers Week.

"This is a roll and an extremely important one that's performed in our jail, in our juvenile detention center, the role of correctional officers, who do a lot a lot behind the scenes and it's quite fitting and appropriate for us to commemorate this day by issuing this proclamation," Zeller said at the meeting.

Also on Monday, commissioners agreed to negotiate a contract with Prosperity Bank to continue the county's banking services there. Another proposal from Frost Bank was considered, and while Frost scored slightly higher in evaluations from a committee, the 8-point difference wasn't enough to overcome the time and cost obstacles that would be put in place switching the county's accounts — and those of county-owned Citizens Medical Center — to another institution.