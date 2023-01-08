Victoria County commissioners will consider a proclamation to make Monday Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at their meeting that day.
Each year, Jan. 9 is recognized as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day across the nation, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Approval of the proclamation would mean Victoria County would join in that recognition.
“Sheriff’s deputies, constables, police officers, and all law enforcement officers undergo extensive education, training, and personal sacrifice in order to develop the expertise required to keep our communities safe; and Whereas, law enforcement officers carry out their duties with extreme bravery and commitment as they work tirelessly, even risking their own lives and safety to protect all citizens, while exemplifying the good and decent character of our great country,” the proclamation reads.
In 2022, 228 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, including 33 in the state of Texas, according to the proclamation.