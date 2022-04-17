Even though flights arrive and depart from Victoria's airport daily, many locals don't seem to realize this, County Judge Ben Zeller said on Friday.

Zeller said commissioners will discuss several items on Monday that should help alleviate that.

"I talk to a lot of folks who aren't aware," Zeller said.

Two proposals before commissioners court would authorize marketing and advertising for the Victoria Regional Airport as well as authorize the appointment of an engineer, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It's also an effort to establish SkyWest Air Service and let folks know what a great service they are," Zeller said. "I think a big part of the issue is people thinking they aren't reliable, but SkyWest is very reliable.

"People are unaware that flights are available daily," he said. "If you're not using it, it's not on your radar."

SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020, with its contract set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round trip flights a week to George Bush International Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, the early morning flight was discontinued in a cost-cutting move, leaving two flights daily from Victoria to Houston and two flights returning to Victoria.

In March, SkyWest gave the U.S. Department of Transportation a 90-day notice of intent that it wished to stop serving Victoria. SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities.

The Department of Transportation, which has the power to approve or reject the notice, rejected it and is searching for a new service to replace it.

Zeller said finding an engineer to be on hand for any capital improvements, as required by the FAA, is crucial. A firm that provides an engineer is required, as approval is given every five years under capital-improvements funds. The county is also is expected to grant Rawley McCoy & Associates PLLC approval to remove an old mechanics shop that has asbestos contamination. Zeller said the county it was damaged by Hurricane Harvey but it has not yet been removed.

"Obviously, there are some environmental risks, but it was a World War II training airport," Zeller said. "The federal government gave it to us, so it is of that era."

Criminal defense for indigent

The county will also discuss indigent criminal defense in Victoria County, Zeller said, which will include considering a grant application to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

"You have the right to an attorney if you are accused of a crime," he said. "It's a constitutional right."

The state of Texas passed on the expense of doing so to the counties, Zeller said.

"In most counties, the county pays for a private attorney," he said. "A model gaining traction is to form a partnership with other counties to create public defenders offices available to county agencies."

He said he would make a recommendation to commissioners on whether they should look at using nonprofit law firms to provide attorneys, should the county continue to contribute, or look at ways to bring state funding into the mix.