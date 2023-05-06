Saturday2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at Victoria Educational Gardens and Pavilion.
Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair
- Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
- 8-11 a.m.
- Free
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco de Mayo Celebration 2023
- City of Nixon
- 7-11 p.m.
- The Rocketz
Omar’s Bar,
- 814 Henderson St., Palacios
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SundayGruenau Hall sausage feast
- 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown
- German style cooking with dine-in or plates to-go to be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $12.
Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival
- 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- The 42nd annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.
TuesdayMastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Online
- 10-11 a.m.
- This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Includes essential tools for building a successful businesses.
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Online
- 11 a.m.-noon
- This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches better cash flow management.
Knowing Your Audience for Marketing
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Online
- 2-3 p.m.
- This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches successful targeted marketing.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Make Your Website Work For You
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Online
- 11 a.m.-noon
- This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.
Conservation 101
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayCuero Economic Development Summit
- Friar Ag Center,
- 501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero
- 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- The Cuero Economic
- Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — HandGrown
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
T. Graham Brown
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayHayden McBride
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band
- Rockport Center for the Arts
- 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jake Worthington
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- May 13, 12:30 a.m.
SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mother’s Day Dance
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- May 14, 12:01 a.m.
- $10
- Catholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269, Victoria, will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Dance from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at CWV Hall.
Dash for Downs
- 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $10 to $20
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Chad Cooke Band: Spring Fest at El Campo Lost Lagoon
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
- 5-9 p.m.
Wynn Williams: Spring Fest at El Campo Lost Lagoon
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
- 5-9 p.m.
Nathan Evans Fox: House show with the band!
- Weaver House Concert, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
- Walt Wilkins
TR Ranch
- 9488 FM 532, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
Hayden Baker Music: Spring Fest at El Campo Lost Lagoon
- El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Spring Fest
- El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 8 p.m.- May 14, 12 a.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.