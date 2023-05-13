SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance

  • Catholic War Veterans,
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
  • $10

Dash for Downs

  • 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • $10 to $20

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Lost Lagoon Spring Fest

Chad Cooke Band

  • Wynn Williams
  • Hayden Baker Music
  • Jarrod Birmingham
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 5 p.m. — midnight

Walt Wilkins

  • TR Ranch,
  • 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

MondayNon-Opiate Based Pain Management

  • Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria
  • 3:30-4:30 a.m.
  • Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, an interventional pain physician from Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Associates, will discuss and provide non-medication based options to help with acute and chronic pain.

TuesdayAI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare

UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Increase Sales with Google Tools

UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free

Small Business Emergency Preparedness

UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Get your business ready for anything

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayJeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days, 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mandi Powell

  • The Hideaway at Splashway, 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 4-8 p.m.

Charlie Robison w/ Lance Roark

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.

Charlie Robison

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- May 20, 12:30 a.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

BBQ Class

  • Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. Also covers hamburger grilling and appetizers.
  • Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat, 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $189

Brad Jenschke

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub, 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 2-6 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Private Party

  • Private Party, Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s

  • Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.