SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance
- Catholic War Veterans,
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
- $10
Dash for Downs
- 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $10 to $20
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Lost Lagoon Spring Fest
Chad Cooke Band
- Wynn Williams
- Hayden Baker Music
- Jarrod Birmingham
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 5 p.m. — midnight
Walt Wilkins
- TR Ranch,
- 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
MondayNon-Opiate Based Pain Management
- Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria
- 3:30-4:30 a.m.
- Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, an interventional pain physician from Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Associates, will discuss and provide non-medication based options to help with acute and chronic pain.
TuesdayAI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare
UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday and Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Increase Sales with Google Tools
UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Small Business Emergency Preparedness
UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Get your business ready for anything
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayJeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days, 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mandi Powell
- The Hideaway at Splashway, 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 4-8 p.m.
Charlie Robison w/ Lance Roark
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.
Charlie Robison
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- May 20, 12:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
BBQ Class
- Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. Also covers hamburger grilling and appetizers.
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat, 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- 5-8 p.m.
- $189
Brad Jenschke
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub, 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 2-6 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Private Party
- Private Party, Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.