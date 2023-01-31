A plain white, single-story building with a marker in the front yard, hidden on a side street in Palacios, holds happy memories for Troy Lewis.
The marker tells the story. The building was once the Palacios Colored School, built in 1928. Lewis was a student there for a single summer and, he said on Jan. 19, it was a joy to attend.
Lewis, 71, his wife, Robin Lewis, 67, and several community partners have transformed the school building into a thriving community center. February is Black History Month, and the Palacios Community Coalition's reimagining of the school is an example of a community working to preserve black history and create an inclusive space.
Troy Lewis is the founder of the Sanford Community Center, 907 Eighth St. His wife is the executive director. The couple are dedicated to maintaining the building and sharing its history.
The two original rooms of the school — simply called Room One and Room Two — are well preserved, with original chalkboards, flooring and windows.
During Black History Month, museums and other archival institutions throughout the U.S. "join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society," according to a government website dedicated to the month.
The Sanford Community Center has a simple mission "to preserve and promote the Palacios Colored School for use as The Sanford Community Center," while preserving and transmitting the building's history.
It's a history Lewis knows something about because he was a part of it. His grandfather helped build the school in 1928, he said. He earned 7¢ an hour for his work.
"I went to the school when I was real little for one summer," Sanford said, holding his hand about 3 feet off the floor to show his height at the time. "I was visiting my grandparents, and they sent me to school here. It is a good memory."
Sanford pointed to an area inside Room One, saying "I sat right over there."
Close to where Lewis sat, low vent windows line up near the wooden floors. Vent windows provided airflow before air conditioning.
Above the vent windows are huge multipaned windows original to the room, practically floor to ceiling. Excellent lighting for little learners.
Room One housed the youngest learners.
From 1934 until 1964, the school was run by Granville and Carita Sanford. They were teachers and administrators for the school. Granville Sanford was the principal, as well.
The community center's genesis and school's history are detailed on the usgenwebsites.org. In 1946, for example, 81 students attended the school.
The Sanfords were top-notch teachers, Robin Lewis said.
"The kids won all kinds of awards all the time," she said. "All of the kids who came out of this school went on to succeed."
Some of those awards are listed in the website, as well as the senior photos of the last class to graduate from the school in 1964. After that year, schools in Palacios were fully integrated. Integration began gradually years earlier.
In later years, the building was an inclusive early learning center.
The Palacios Community Coalition purchased the property from the school district in 2015 and began six years of building rehabilitation in preparation for opening the Sanford Community Center.
"In a place built for segregation due to bias and prejudice," the coalition built an all-inclusive community center, according to the site's informational pamphlet.