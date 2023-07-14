A kind gesture by a Victoria business owner has helped a homeless man find hope in the community The city’s community is helping each other in need
That kindness has spread to other local business owners, workers, and individuals over the past couple of weeks to offer a helping hand to people in need through the power of God.
“People just need people right now,” said Jennifer Rubio, the owner of the Water Well Café. “We’re in a time frame where people are lost. They’re looking for hope.”
Rubio has only been in the community since February, but wants to help as many people as she can. Her doors are always open to the public who need a free meal. She has also purchased groceries to help feed families in a time of need.
“Anybody that walks in here is not just a customer,” she said. “You are family to the Water Well Café and we take care of our family.”
For example, about four weeks ago, Marvin Story, a homeless man, was standing outside the business looking for a used cigarette butt to smoke.
Café waiter Kelsie Stamant saw Story and decided to offer him one of her own. However, her work was not done.
“God put it on my heart to help him and I just started helping him,” Stamant said. “The next thing, you know, it was a domino effect. Other people came in to help him.”
Story was invited inside the café where he ate his first hot meal in a while.
Since then, he’s received consistent hot meals from the business and other customers have paid for his meals from their own pockets. Even other businesses such as El Paso Tacos & Tequila have fed him and offered their restroom for use.
Stamant helped Story even more by offering not only to get him a fresh shower and supplies, but also a fresh haircut.
Evelyn Villarreal, the owner of Divine Hair Design, has wanted to help the community for a long time by giving haircuts to the homeless or people who are less fortunate.
She was finally able to after Rubio and Stanmant reached out to her about giving Story a makeover.
“God put it on my heart to message her again and she said we have one man who needs a haircut,” Villarreal said.
Stamant drove Story to the salon where he received a makeover. The story made its way to Facebook by community leaders showing the transformation.
”He was just a sweet man and just grateful,” Villareal said. “He looks like a totally different man.”
In addition, he’s received a bag of supplies, a sleeping bag and a brand new tricycle with funds rounded up from the community.
He expressed his appreciation of the efforts from everybody that went out of their way to help him.
“How many times do you think that has happened in this world,” Story said. “That somebody like that, all of them really, took a man like myself under their wing and do that for them? But it takes special people, very, very special people,” he said.
Rubio and Villarreal will continue to do outreach in the community with the formation of their nonprofits, which are in the works
Both will collaborate again in August for a block party that will give away bookbags, supplies and haircuts to kids and their families before school starts.
”The one thing that’s amazed me throughout this whole time, is just the camaraderie from the community itself,” Villarreal said. “Hopefully this is a domino effect in the community where other people will want to help.”
Rubio agreed.
”As a community, together, we can bring that awareness by being kind, showing love and mercy to others, gathering and showing fellowship,” Rubio said.
”People just need to know that hey, I got your back,” she said.