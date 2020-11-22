With the arrival of the holiday season of giving, community members are invited to support the University of Houston-Victoria during the university’s fifth annual Giving Tuesday campaign, including an opportunity to help UHV meet a donation goal.
The 24-hour fundraising campaign will begin at midnight Dec.1 and end at 11:59 p.m. that day. The fundraiser encourages all supporters of UHV, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members and corporations, to donate to the university. Donors can make a gift to the university area of their choice, including to each school and UHV athletics.
Some areas of greater need this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, include the student food pantry, the Student Emergency Fund and the General Scholarship Fund.
“During a time that has been challenging for so many, our students also have been affected,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “Our students are leaning on their UHV family now more than ever, and Giving Tuesday is a chance for our community to show its support and give what it can to help the university and our students.”
To kick off the charitable season, KMH Wealth Management in Victoria will donate $10,000 to the university if 250 other donors make a gift of any size to UHV on Dec. 1. Of that amount, $7,000 will be used to incentivize additional donors by dividing the amount between the seven areas that receive the largest number of donors. This is the third year the company has contributed to the university through the Giving Tuesday campaign.
KMH Wealth Management chose to support UHV for multiple reasons, said Kyle Noack, the company’s chief financial officer. Many of the business’s employees are UHV alumni, and the company wanted to give back to the university. Education is important for all communities, and the company appreciates UHV’s place in the region.
“It is our opinion that having a thriving university benefits the Crossroads in so many ways,” he said. “Giving Tuesday is such a well-known day of giving, and especially this year with all that we’ve been through as a society, we feel that it is important to give back.”
Giving Tuesday donations to the university can be made on Dec. 1 by calling 361-570-4812, going to the secure website www.uhvconnect.org/donations or stopping by a UHV giving station on the UHV campus on or off campus. A list of off-campus locations and times will be available on the UHV Giving Tuesday Facebook event page as the day approaches. UHV students also will be reaching out to supporters during a calling campaign on Giving Tuesday. As a token of appreciation, donors who give $25 or more will receive a custom UHV car coaster set while supplies last.
UHV is grateful for those who contribute to university scholarships and initiatives, Mudd said.
“We appreciate the generous commitment that KMH Wealth Management has made in support of UHV Giving Tuesday and KMH Wealth Management illustrates the impact that UHV and our alumni have in the area,” she said. “Our community believes in our mission, and we appreciate its support.”
For more information about Giving Tuesday, contact Mudd at 361-570-4869 or muddke@uhv.edu.
