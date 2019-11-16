The holiday season is here, and community members will have a special opportunity to contribute to the University of Houston-Victoria during the university’s fourth annual Giving Tuesday campaign, including the opportunity to help the university meet a matching challenge goal.
The university will host its 24-hour fundraising campaign starting at midnight Dec. 3 – the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – and ending at 11:59 p.m. that day. The fundraiser encourages all supporters of UHV, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, corporations and other community members, to make donations to the university area of their choice. Some of these include each UHV school, the General Scholarship Fund and the student food pantry.
“UHV has been fortunate to have outstanding Giving Tuesday campaigns for three years in a row,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “The support from the community has grown every year. It’s a testament to how much the community believes in what we are doing as a university.”
During last year’s campaign, the university had its first-ever Giving Tuesday corporate matching challenge from KMH Wealth Management. This year, KMH is offering a new challenge. If the university receives donations from 250 donors, KMH will contribute $7,500 to the university, $5,000 of which will be divided between the five areas that received the largest number of donations, Mudd said.
KMH chose to support UHV through its gift and corporate challenge because the university has made a positive impact on its business and the community, said Kyle Noack, managing director of KMH Wealth Management in Victoria. Many of the business’s employees are UHV alumni, and the company wanted to give back to the institution that has educated some of the firm’s key people.
UHV Giving Tuesday donations to the university can be made on Dec. 3 by calling 361-570-4812, going to the secure website uhvconnect.org/donations or stopping by a UHV giving station set up on the UHV campus and at local businesses.
A list of off-campus locations and times will be available on the UHV Facebook page as Giving Tuesday approaches. Donors who give $25 or more will receive a “I support JAXNATION” T-shirt while supplies last.
Last year’s campaign raised more than $21,000 for 44 programs, departments and scholarships across the university. UHV hopes to see even more support this year, Mudd said.
“It’s been amazing to see the community come together to offer so much support in the space of just one day,” she said. “UHV has a lot to offer the community, and we are grateful to know that the community supports us as we work to serve it.”
For more information, including a full list of funds to which people can contribute, visit www.uhv.edu/giving-tuesday or contact Mudd at 361-570-4869 or muddke@uhv.edu.
