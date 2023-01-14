Community leaders and advocates participated in a workshop showed those involved how some people could be lifted out of poverty.
The workshop focused on breaking down communication barriers that exist between those who are living in poverty and those who have greater economic mobility, detailing the life experience of each class and how they live and think regarding wealth.
The Bridges out of Poverty program workshop was at the Victoria County Public Health Department on Thursday. It showed potential participants, sponsors and community leaders the barriers that exist between someone in poverty and someone in the middle class or higher. It was presented by Be Well Victoria and Bridges Out of Poverty national consultant and Muskogee, Oklahoma, program director Treasure McKenzie.
McKenzie told those in attendance how those struggling with poverty, particularly generational poverty, must learn to get past the hidden languages used by those who aren’t in poverty.
One example is in a job interview, where those who live in generational poverty struggle to change their way of talking from casual speech to a more formal speech, McKenzie said.
Often, those in poverty are so focused on today because of their immediate needs that they can’t learn those skills or think beyond what is in front of them, she said.
Empathy encouraged
Those outside of poverty also must make efforts to understand this mindset, McKenzie said.
She cited as an example how a vehicle with mechanical problems can cause someone struggling with poverty to be late for work one too many times, leading to the loss of a job. Managers don’t often concern themselves with an employee’s personal problems.
It can cost $4,200 to replace and train a new employee, she said, so being understanding and figuring out a solution is helpful.
At the end of the session, she spotlighted a graduate from the first “Getting Ahead in a Getting-by World,” also put on by Be Well Victoria.
The graduate, Yuvonda Bell, told how, after going through the program, she was able to get resources to get ahead, has become much more patient and was even able to regain custody of her children.
At the end of the day, Bridges out of Poverty led community leaders and those in poverty to cooperate on a pathway forward for all members of the community.
Community members from local law enforcement, the city manager’s office and Dow Chemical attended the workshop and later offered praise, said Ashley Cano, program manager of Be Well Victoria and Texas Health Communities at the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“One of the Dow representatives was here and he wants to start (a program) in Bloomington,” Cano said. “They’re just all on board and wanting to be involved, wanting to put money towards it and get initiatives started.”
More programs ahead
Cano said she hopes to continue the conversation to get more people involved through the Bridges Out of Poverty Victoria Initiative Meeting, a social event 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 120 S. Main St. board room. The event is being held before the beginning of the second 20-week “Getting Ahead in a Getting-by World” course in Victoria on Jan. 31.
The Muskogee program has graduated 500 families and has had a great impact on the community, McKenzie said.
“It is changing not just the families in poverty, but educating the middle class on the complexities of poverty,” she said. “By educating the middle class community on the complexities, they will hopefully hire the people coming out of these classes and ultimately bring stability to families businesses and, ultimately, our whole community.”
Currently, there are eight applicants for the 12 slots available for the second class, Cano said. The applications can be picked up at the Victoria County Public Health Department and are due Jan. 24.
Regardless of the limited slots, Cano encouraged those in need who are stable enough to commit to a 20-week course to apply.