St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic churches will host their Harvest Bazaars this weekend so people can take advantage of both events while visiting downtown Victoria, according to a news release.
The bazaar at St. Mary’s will be 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the St. Mary’s Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St. The church also will sell to-go homemade potato soup
lunches for $9 each.
Our Lady of Lourdes’ bazaar will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 105 N. William St. Dressing pre-orders will be
available for pick-up.
Both bazaars will feature handcrafted, quilted, crocheted and embroidered holiday items including place mats, table runners, quilts and decorations, among others. Cakes, cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls and other homemade goodies also will be available for purchase.