The Decora Study Club and Bronte Club met March 14 at the Victoria Women's Clubhouse.
The refreshment table was decorated with fresh flowers.
Decora President Mary Ann Wright welcomed all to the meeting.
The Collect and pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags were led by Sandra Pyle. The Federation Song was sung by Martha Jones, accompanied by Karen Perkins.
Special guest, Diane Canavar, president GFWC Texas Alamo District, said "It is wonderful that two women's study clubs are meeting together."
Program chairman Robin Cadle introduced Emory Powitzky, a beekeeper who provided much information on bees.
Decorations, invitations and name tags were provided by the Bronte Club.
The social committee was hosted by the Bronte Club, while the hostesses at the door were club presidents Anna Lou Nix, of the Bronte Club, and Mary Ann Wright, of the Decora Study Club.