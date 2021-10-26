The annual Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Victoria.
Parade entry forms are available by emailing Warriorswknd@yahoo.com.
Participants will begin assembling at 8 a.m.
For additional information, contact event chairman Will Martin with the American Legion at 361-564-8436 or wimaty48@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.