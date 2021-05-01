It is time to decide what activities your children will be involved in this summer.
Below are some of the events offered this summer. These events were provided by the organization hosting the event. For more information contact the group with the phone numbers listed with the activity.
Art
Michele's Art Studio
407 Monterrey Drive.
Summer Art Fun
- Taught by Michele Evans, supervisor of Manhattan Art Program in Victoria.
- To reserve a spot send $20 deposit, made payable to Michele Evans, to 407 Monterrey Drive, Victoria, 77904.
- Call 361-649-8092 or send email mpevans@suddenlink.net
- Please include students name and grade level, parents name, address, phone, email address and class date.
- Classes limited to 6 children.
- $85 per four day session, supplies included.
- Come create a variety of two and three dimensional projects - drawing, pastels, painting, sculpture and more.
- Grades 1st - 3rd: June 14-17, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 4th and up June 21-24, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 1st - 3rd July 5-8, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 4th and up July 12-15, 1-3 p.m.
Victoria Art League Summer Art Camp
905 S. Bridge St.
- Instructor: Alana Sharp, Victoria Arts for Kids
- 210-420-5483
- victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or visit victoriaartsforkids@facebook.com
- $150
- Summer Camp consists of project based learning and collaborative art projects.
- June 7-11, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-noon; ages 9-14 1-5 p.m.
- June 21-25, Teen Camp, ages 12-17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; July 12-16, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-noon.; ages 9-14, 1-5 p.m.
- Instructor: Claire Santellana
- June 14-18
- $150 for half day, $280 for full day. Ages 5-12.
- Call 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org for details.
- 9 a.m.-noon: Art through the ages. We will learn about art through the ages starting with pre-historic man.
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Mixed media! experience a multitude of art mediums including clay, texture gel, and fiber art.
- Instructor: Alana Sharp
- June 7-11, June 21-25, July 12-16.
- Call for details at 210-420-5483.
First Friday event downtown
- June 4
- Free event for the public.
- Come enjoy art and food downtown. Victoria Art League will have a surprise installation piece for you to enjoy.
- Call Claire Santellana for more information at 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org.
Artist Hangout
- June 19, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free for members, $3 for non members.
- All materials provided.
- Call Claire Santellana for more information at 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org
Victoria Art League Toddler/Preschool Camp
- 9 a.m.-noon, ages 1-4
- $165.
- Learn your ABCś and 123ś through art. Call Claire Santellana for more information at 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org
First Friday event downtown
- July 2
- Free event for the public.
- Come enjoy art and food downtown! Victoria Art League will have a surprise installation piece for you to enjoy.
- Call Claire Santellana for more information at 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org
Artist Hangout
- July 17, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free for members, $3 for non-members.
- All materials provided.
- Call Claire Santellana for more information at 719-722-4115 or email info@victoriaartleague.org
Art to Finish Studio art camp at Children's Discovery Museum
1205 Sam Houston Drive
- June 1-4
- $150 for 1/2 day or $280 for full day
- Call Claire Santellana at 719-722-4115 for more information or email arttofinishstudio@gmail.com.
- This week will focus on STEAM with a big emphasis on the ART component. We will create a light up city, learn about color, and have art related science experiments.
- June 7-11: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. This week is all about portraits. From humans to pet portraits, we will be talking about and creating portraits.
- July 19-23: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. This week will focus on the basic elements of art. We will learn about color, texture, line, and space. We will also create several finished compositions.
- July 26-30: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. This week will focus on creating finished works of art. We will learn about composition and create a variety of finished works including Monet inspired water lilies, Van Gogh Starry Night, and our own creations.
Clubs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria
- Great Futures Start Here
- Summer Camp
- Session I
- June 7-July 2
- For Registration Information Please call 361-573-4411 or visit www.bgcvictoria.org
Dance
Busby Dancenter
2508 E. Mockingbird Lane
Call 361-576-3971, email info@busbydancenter.com or visit www.busbydancenter.com
Fairytale Princess and Heroes Dance Camp – Ages 3-6
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon includes dance classes, music, creative expression, mime, nutrition, anatomy, and dance videos
- Cost: $125
- June 21-24 – Session 1
- July 12-15 – Session 2
All-Around Dance Camp – Ages 7-10
- Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon, includes dance classes in various styles, music, creative expression, mime, nutrition, anatomy, and dance videos
- Cost: $125
- June 14-17 – Session 1
- July 19-22 – Session 2
Summer Classes – Ages 8 and up
- Monthly tuition rates apply
- June 1-24 (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays)
- Classes offered: Ballet levels 2 through 7, Pointe, Modern, Tap, Progressing Ballet Technique (conditioning with exercise balls)
- July 6-22, 2021 (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays)
- Classes offered: Ballet 3-7, Pointe
Ledwig Dance Academy
5803-M John Stockbauer Drive
- 361-541-6005 or email: ledwigdanceacademy@mail.com
- June 1-Aug. 13. Ages 3-12 boys and girls.
- $125 per week or $30 per day - 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Register on our website https://www.ledwigdanceacademy.com/
- Need a place for your kids this summer? Send them to our camp. There will be plenty of games, movies, crafts, free time, water days and more! Snacks are provided daily.
Ages 2-4
- Mondays and Wednesdays
- Creative Movement
- June 14-24, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; June 14-24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; July 12-22, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; July 12-22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 2-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Pre-Acro
- June 14-24, 4:30-5:15 p.m.; July 12 -22, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Kindergarten to second grade
- Mondays and Wednesdays
- Ballet/Jazz
- June 14-24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Aero
- June 14-24, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Musical Theatre
- June 14-24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Jazz, Leaps & Turns
- July 12-22, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Hip Hop
- July 12-22, 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Third grade and above
- Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Leaps & Turns
- June 14-24, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Beginner & Advanced Class Options
- Contemporary
- June 14-24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Musical Theatre
- June 14-24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Acro
- July 12-22, 3-4 p.m.
- Pointe - Director Approval Required
- July 1 2-22 T/TH 3:30-4 p.m.
- Ballet
- July 12- 22, 4-5:15 p.m.
- Beginner & Advanced Class Options
- Strength
- July 12-22, 5:15-6 p.m.
Company
- Aug. 10-12
- Tot Co. 3:15-4 p.m.
- Intermediate Co. 3:15-4 p.m.
- Junior Co. 4-5:15 p.m.
- Senior Co. 5:15-6:30 p.m.
- Cost includes choreography.
Victoria College
Registration for all camps: VictoriaCollege.edu/KidsCollege
361-582-2528 - AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu
In partnership with Texas Master Naturalist/Mid-Coast Chapter and Simply Coding.
Early registration is encouraged. Limited space available.
Junior Naturalist Camps
- Virtual Camp - The Wild Outside
- June 21-24 • $15 per camp
- Camps are divided into two age groups.
- 6-8 year olds: 10-11 a.m.
- 9-12 year olds: 1-2 p.m.
- Just outside our doors is a world ready for exploration. This virtual learning camp combines online nature study, safety training, and personal sharing sessions with independent outdoor activities. Live instruction will be held, via Webex, on each day of the camp. Registration will include a take-home kit containing necessary supplies as well as a link to access the live online instruction at home. Kits will be available for pick-up starting Monday, June 7, at the Workforce & Continuing Education Office.
- Monday: Tools of the Trade
- Make learning tools while getting to know all the other junior naturalists. Share your outdoor experiences. What have you seen? What have you learned? Use the methods of citizen science while playing scavenger hunt and nature bingo.
- Tuesday: Down in the Dirt and Up in the Air - Part 1
- Explore field guides and online naturalist resources. Learn techniques for recording observations from an artist and naturalist as she teaches you to make an accordion journal. Set up observation points in your natural area (yard or park) and explore the science of microbiomes.
- Wednesday: Down in the Dirt and Up in the Air - Part 2
- Get to know some spider webs and bees who visit your area and make a model of solitary bee shelters. Learn how to go on a spider hunt at night. Talk about frog and toad behaviors with a central Texas naturalist and get up close and personal with our native Gulf Coast toad.
- Thursday: Crawl, Crawl, Crawl
- A local naturalist will introduce you to the Texas Bullsnake. Learn about reptiles common to the area, their habits and interesting facts. Explore our place in the lifetimes and habitats of animals and try your hand at building an animal pyramid.
- SimplyCoding Face-to-Face Camp
- VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road
- Victoria College cares about the safety of our students. We will follow the current CDC guidelines. For the most up-to-date information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Covid-19.
- Level Up: Game Design
- June 21-24 9-11 a.m.
- $100 per camp
- 3rd, 4th, and 5th Graders: 9-11 a.m.
- Monday
- After an overview of scratch coding (web-based game design), participants will learn about bitmaps, vectors, and create their first project.
- Tuesday
- Learn how to write your own scripts, use the keyboard to control objects, and make decisions with statement blocks.
- Wednesday
- Learn to create your own sprites with costumes, make your own music and sound effects and use the stage.
- Thursday
- Plan and create your own custom game or animation with collision detections, scoring, and broadcast messaging. Finally, prepare and finalize your game/animation to be shared with others.
- 6th, 7th, and 8th Graders: 1-3 p.m.
- Monday
- Learn how to download the workspace, use the text editor, view your code in the browser, and start your Pong game.
- Tuesday
- Plan and complete your Pong game by learning collision detection, score keeping, and how to move objects with the keyboard.
- Wednesday
- Learn how to create the Fish game: code in powerups and timed events for your game, and how to randomize speed, size, events, and location.
- Thursday
- Complete your Fish game and record your score to the browser database. Learn how to create pages, how-to- play instructions, game over indications, and winner screens. Customize your game and create a GitHub account to upload your games to share.
Victoria County 4-H
Hunters Education Class
- June 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $20
- Students must preregister at: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-5944/
- Call instructor Shirley Odell for more information 361-782-8730.
- Minimum age 9 to attend. $20 cash to be paid upon arrival. A hot dog lunch will be provided. Students ages 9-17 who complete the class will be eligible to participate in youth hunts sponsored by the Texas Youth Hunting Program.
Museums
Children's Discovery Museum
1205 Sam Houston Drive
Call 361-485-9140 or visit cdmgoldencrescent.com.
All camps, except Grad School Camps (afternoon), are open to campers 3 to 8 years old. Campers will be broken down into small groups based on grade and age range.
All camp registrations end the Wednesday before the start of camp. Late registrations will be accepted until the start of camp for an additional fee. Please register early.
Children's Discovery University
- Ages 3-8
- Max of 30 kids per morning camp session. Campers will be separated by age groups (3-5 and 6-8).
- Morning Session, ages 3-8 - 9 a.m.-noon
- Half-Day Sessions, ages 3-8 - $150 for non-members
- Lego Robotics Camp
- June 7-11 - The future is right around the corner with this camp. We will be using cutting edge technology as we study the language, characteristics and the abilities of our robotic creations. This camp is perfect for budding Lego creators, as well as experienced builders. With head-to-head competitions and real-life challenges, each camper will refine and test their robotics skills.
- Weather Camp
- June 14-18)- When the thunder roars, head indoors! We have got you covered at CDU for all types of weather. Let your little meteorologist put their knowledge to use as they learn about Texas-sized storms and weather patterns in preparation to record their very own “live” weather forecast at the CDM weather studio.
- Intro to Art Camp
- June 21–25 - Do you have a little Picasso at home? This is the camp for them. We will tackle exciting new art basics including experimental painting, basic sculpting and even some food art. Your budding artist will not want to miss this art-tastic adventure - get your refrigerator doors clear because they are going to fill up fast.
- Dinosaur Camp
- July 12-16 - This camp takes advantage of the newest addition to the museum – dinosaurs. We will explore the world of dinos, including fossils, excavations, tracks, life cycles and more.
- Block Party Camp
- July 19-23 - Blocks, block and more blocks. This camp will focus on building and problem-solving as we work with everything from our giant blue Imagination Playground blocks to LEGOs. If your child might be a future designer, engineer or architect and they enjoy the “thrill of the build,” then this is the camp for them.
- Fairy Tale Camp
- July 26-30 - There’s no better time to be a princess than at camp. We take the primping and prepping to another level – with practice balls, princess sidekick day and something we like to call the Princess Academy – a special place full of make-believe, STEM projects and daring escapes. And don't forget the brave knights. Those who are willing to risk it all can join the order of the knights for some science-based action.
CDU Grad School
- Grad School camps are only open to campers 9 to 13 years old as campers will be building large-scale, hands-on projects during the week.
- Max of 5 kids per afternoon camp session.
- Afternoon Session, ages 9-13 - 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Grad School Sessions, ages 9-13 - $150 for non-members
- Rocket Camp
- June 7-11 - Break free from the Earth’s gravitational pull by building your very own model rocket and launching it into the troposphere. Each camper will pick out an Estes rocket to build during the week and on Friday, we will launch. These rockets use high-performance engines to fly to over 1,000 feet. But fear not, they have parachutes for a safe recovery, so that each camper will get to take his or her handmade rocket home with them. Note: Campers who have already attended Rocket Camp previously are welcome to return and choose a new, more challenging rocket to build this year.
- Battle Bots Camp
- June 14-18 - The battle is on to be the best robot builder in town. Skills learned will include building and assembling, driving and controlling and electronics-based soldering. Campers will build their very own battle bot in this one-of-a-kind camp that puts your future engineer in the driver’s seat. They will design, tinker and perfect their robot and then enter the arena on Friday for a competition battle like no other. Robot kits will be available to take home at the end of camp.
- Boat Building Camp
- June 21–25 - Calling all engineers. Gear up for a week of building. This camp dives into the deep end where kids will learn a host of new skills, from the basics of nuts and bolts to simple power tools like drills and miter saws while they build their very own life-size boat and discover some of the physics principles behind buoyancy. The week ends at the pool as we put their skills to the test and launch each boat.
- Boat Building Camp
- July 12-16 - Calling all engineers. Gear up for a week of building. This camp dives into the deep end where kids will learn a host of new skills, from the basics of nuts and bolts to simple power tools like drills and miter saws while they build their very own life-size boat and discover some of the physics principles behind buoyancy. The week ends at the pool as we put their skills to the test and launch each boat.
- Rocket Camp
- July 19-23 - Break free from the Earth’s gravitational pull by building your very own model rocket and launching it into the troposphere. Each camper will pick out an Estes rocket to build during the week and on Friday, we will launch. These rockets use high-performance engines to fly to over 1,000 feet. But fear not, they have parachutes for a safe recovery, so that each camper will get to take his or her handmade rocket home with them. Note: Campers who have already attended Rocket Camp previously are welcome to return and choose a new, more challenging rocket to build this year.
- Battle Bots Camp
- July 26-30 - The battle is on to be the best robot builder in town. Skills learned will include building and assembling, driving and controlling and electronics-based soldering. Campers will build their very own battle bot in this one-of-a-kind camp that puts your future engineer in the driver’s seat. They will design, tinker and perfect their robot and then enter the arena on Friday for a competition battle like no other. Robot kits will be available to take home at the end of camp.
Sewing
Camp Sew Fun
Classes held at Quilters Patch, 205 North Star Drive
Class I July 6-9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Beginners ages 10 and up $60. Some machines provided. Four projects.
Class II July 6-10, 1:30-4 p.m.
Teens Charm Pack Quilt, $75
To reserve a spot, contact Karen Greer by email to sewer444@gmail.com or call 361-649-8952
- Session I Beginners ages 10 and up
- July 6-9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Learn to use a sewing machine and make four projects.
- $60 per session payable at first class. Some machines provided.
- Session II Charm pack Quilt for Teens
- July 6-10 1:30-4 p.m.
- $75
- Using a 5-inch charm pack to create a lap quilt or wall hanging.
Texas Zoo
- Summer camps will run from June thru early August.
- for more information call the zoo at 361-573-7681.
Theater
Theatre Victoria Triple Threat Summer Camp
6503, 214 N. Main St.
Theatre Victoria's Triple Threat Theatre (T3) Summer Camps are perfect for serious, aspiring performers, as well as for kids who just want a super-fun, creative outlet - a place to discover and gain solid skills that will serve them on stage and throughout life.
- Triple Threat - Stars of Tomorrow
- June 7-11
- Ages 4-8
- $150
- 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Triple Threat - Headliners
- June 14-26
- Ages 9-18
- $325
- 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- For more information and to register visit TheatreVictoria.org
University of Houston-Victoria
- UHV Soccer Camp
- June 7-11 and July 12-16
- UHV Soccer Field, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Students age 4 to 17
- $135 for single session and $185 for both. Late registration cost is $145 for a single session and $195 for both starting 10 days prior to camp.
- Register at uhvsoccercamps.com
- Campers will be taught fundamental skills and advanced-level technical training to further develop and challenge their skill levels. Campers will be instructed on proper technique in passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting and heading, as well as provided with age-appropriate tactical knowledge using small-sided games. Campers are grouped based on age, playing ability and experience. The UHV Soccer Camp is open to all abilities and experience levels. Camp staff will be comprised of qualified and energetic college, high school and club coaches from elite programs across the nation and will include current and former players from within the region. Each camper will receive a free camp T-shirt, soccer ball and complimentary ticket to attend a 2021 UHV soccer home game. Campers can attend the morning session, the evening session or both.
- UHV Virtual Math Summer Camp
- June 8-11, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Free
- Register at www.uhv.edu/stem-events/summer-camps/math-camp
- Thanks to a generous grant provided by Alcoa Foundation, UHV will hold a Virtual Math Summer Camp for high school students. The camp will introduce students to advanced mathematical concepts, such as Euclidian and non-Euclidian geometry, group theory and probability. During the camp, students will take part in hands-on activities and lectures. Supplies will be shipped to students before the camp, and they will work on projects together during the virtual camp.
- UHV Virtual Simulation and Robotics Summer Camp
- May 31-June 6
- Free
- Register at www.uhv.edu/stem-events/summer-camps/robotics-high-school-camp
- Thanks to a generous grant provided by Alcoa Foundation, UHV will hold a Digital Simulation and Robotics Summer Camp for high school students. The goals of this summer camp are to increase the number of youths interested in computing and robotics, and to introduce the basic concepts of robotics, simulation and engineering. Students will gain knowledge and experience with programming languages and gain confidence in computer science. Students who apply are required to have a reliable internet connection and will be given a kit before the camp begins.
- UHV Virtual Texas Women in Computing Summer Camp
- June 14-18
- Free
- Register at www.uhv.edu/stem-events/summer-camps/twic/
- The Texas Women in Computing Summer Camp will introduce middle school students to advanced and interesting computer science concepts. During the week, students will work on hands-on activities that will bolster their interest in computing and advance their knowledge to a level that will enable them to avoid intimidation when encountering complex computer science concepts in high school or college. The main goal of the TWiC Summer Camp is to increase the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, particularly computer science. Students will learn core computing concepts and competencies such as computers and communication devices, computational thinking, data, algorithms, computer programming and teamwork. All concepts will be covered in depth, analyzed within student teams, and used to implement problem solutions during the span of the week. The camp is made possible by a grant from Alcoa Foundation. Students who apply are required to have a reliable internet connection and will be given a kit before the camp begins.
- UHV Virtual Middle School Robotics Summer Camp
- June 28-July 2
- Free
- Register at www.uhv.edu/stem-events/summer-camps/middle-school-robotics
- The Middle School Robotics Summer Camp will introduce students to advanced and interesting computer science concepts. During the week, students will work on hands-on activities that will bolster their interest in computing and advance their knowledge to a level that will enable them to avoid intimidation when encountering complex computer science concepts in high school or college The main goal of the camp is to increase the participation of middle school students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, particularly computer science. Students will learn core computing concepts and competencies such as computers and communication devices, computational thinking, data, algorithms, computer programming and teamwork. All concepts will be covered in depth, analyzed within student teams, and used to implement problem solutions during the span of the week. The camp is made possible by a grant from Alcoa Foundation. Students who apply are required to have a reliable internet connection and will be given a kit before the camp begins.
- UHV Virtual Data Science Book Camp
- June 7-10, 12:30-5 p.m.
- Free
- Register at forms.office.com/r/30G1DDQC2R
- The University of Houston-Victoria will host its second virtual summer boot camp about data science. The boot camp is for incoming and graduating high school seniors and covers topics related to data science with a focus on students’ technology career goals. Students will learn about data science and machine learning, tools and technology related to the data science field, and possible careers in data science. There also will be a small data science project.
Vacation Bible School
Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley
12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236
- June 13-17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Free
- Dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m.
- 3PK thru eighth grade
- To register, go to our website www.zionlutheranmv.org and click on VBS flyer or http://bit.ly/vbs21zlmv. Call the church office 361-578-5447 to also register or any questions.
- "Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King's Armor." We invite children to be strong in the Lord and in the strength of God's power by exploring how we put on the armor of God. "Armor up" and register your knights now.
Crossroads Business and Education Connection
Summer Conferences
- YOUth LEADership Conference - Victoria Area
- Victoria College Student Center - 2200 E. Red River St.
- For incoming 7th graders from Crossroads area
- Challenging and fun activities, motivational speakers, service project, team building, character development, career exploration, financial literacy
- June 14-17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day
- $80 per attendee (scholarships are available)
- Deadline to register May 28
- Contact us at 361-572-8232 or info@vbectx.org or visit www.vbectx.org
- YOUth LEADership Conference - Jackson County
- Edna ISD Alternative Campus - 112 W. Ash St., Edna
- For incoming 7th graders from Jackson County
- Challenging and fun activities, motivational speakers, service project, team building, character development, career exploration, financial literacy
- July 12-15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day
- $75 per attendee (scholarships are available)
- Deadline to register June 25
- Contact us at 361-572-8232 or info@vbectx.org or visit www.vbectx.org
YMCA
Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA
1806 N Nimitz St.
"Outside is the new inside"
Enjoy a hands-on adventure at the Y.
Continue learning all summer long. Register for Summer Tutoring.
- Youth Adventure Camp first grade through fifth grade
- June 1- Aug.13
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $45 per child
- Community participant: $103 weekly per child
- Member: $83.00 weekly per child
- YMCA KINDER CAMP- Pinnacle Pointe Learning Center-Pre-k3-kinder
- June 1- Aug. 13
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $45 per child
- Community participant: $103 weekly per child
- Member: $83.00 weekly per child
- YMCA TEEN CAMP-6th – 8th grade
- June 1- Aug. 13
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $45 per child
- Community participant: $103 weekly per child
- Member: $83.00 weekly per child
- For more information call the YMCA or email mcavazos@ymcavictoria.org
- New-Summer Tutoring
- YMCA and VISD will be collaborating this summer and offering summer tutoring. The tutoring sessions will be 2 hours a day twice a week for the entire summer. For more information call Michelle Falcon at 361-575-0511 or email me at mcavazos@ymcavictoria.org
Victoria Public Library
Summer Fun Fest Kickoff
- DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St.
- June 5 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- All ages. Free event.
- Kickoff event for the annual Summer Reading Program at VPL. The Parks & Recreation pop-up park will be in attendance. For more information call 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Kids' Crafternoon
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 7, 2-3 p.m.; June 9, 2-3 p.m.; June 21, 2-3 p.m.; June 23, 2-3 p.m.; July 19, 2-3 p.m.
- Ages 12 and under.
- Free, open to the public.
- To register, visit facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary. For more information call 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
- A kid-friendly craft program offered in-person and through pickup. In-person attendance will be limited; pickup kits will be available.
Bilingual Story Time Live
- Tuesdays, June 8-July 27, 10-10:30 a.m.
- 5 and under
- Free
- Virtual event: facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A virtual storytime program that engages children in English and Spanish. For more information call 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
LEGO Jr.
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 8, 2-3 p.m.; July 6, 2-3 p.m.
- Ages 6 and under
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A preschool Lego program to learn the basics of building. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information call 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
LEGO Lab
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 22 and July 20, 2-3 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A Lego program to allow kids to explore their imagination. In-Person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- Wednesdays, June 9-July 28, 9:30- 10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.
- Thursdays, June 10-July 29, 9:30-10 a.m.
- Ages 5 and under
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- An in-person story time program to engage kids in kindergarten readiness. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information call 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Bach Festival: Emerging Artists
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- All ages
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A performance featuring emerging artists from this year's Bach Festival In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
The Learning Lab (Virtual)
- June 10, June 24 and July 22, 2- 2:30 p.m.
- Virtual program: facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- All ages
- Free
- A virtual STEAM program for kids. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
The Learning Lab (Live)
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- July 15, 2-2:30 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A live STEAM program for kids. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Weekend Wind Down
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 11, 10-10:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.
- July 9, 10-10:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.
- All ages
- Free, open to the public
- A family yoga and meditation session to wind down for the weekend. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Bach Festival: Drum Circle
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 12, 1-2 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at: facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- Learn about music and rhythm with a local percussionist. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Canvas Kids
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 14, 2-3 p.m.; June 16, 2-3 p.m.; June 28, 2-3 p.m.; June 30, 2-3 p.m.; July 12, 2-3 p.m.; July 14, 2-3 p.m.; July 26, 2-3 p.m.; July 28, 2-3 p.m.
- 12 and under
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- A kids' art and painting program In-person attendance will be limited; pickup kits will be available. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Family Game Night
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 15, 4-6 p.m.; June 29, 4-6 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- Come play games with family and friends at the library. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- Thursdays, June 17-July 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Ages 5 and under
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- An in-person story time program to engage kids in kindergarten readiness. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
John O' Bryant
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 17, 2-3 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- Join us and magician John O'Bryant for an afternoon of magic and fun. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Fun at the Library
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- June 18; June 26; July 16; July 23
- Regular library hours
- All ages
- Free. Open to the public.
- Stop by the library for a fun summer activity. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Family Fort Night
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- July 13 and July 27, 4-6 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary
- Bring your family to build a fort at the library. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Library Planetarium
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- July 7-8, regular library hours
- All ages
- Free, open to the public
- Learn about the solar system inside the library's planetarium. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Summer Fun Fest End Party
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- July 29, 2-4 p.m.
- All ages
- Free, open to the public
- Finish off the summer by playing in the VPL foam bubble pit. For more information contact 361-485-3301 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Victoria Parks & Recreation
Summer high school fastpitch softball league
- Youth Sports Complex, 107 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Early registration closes May 21; late registration closes May 26; games begin June 1 Tuesdays TBD
- High school $150 team registration plus $50 umpire fee
- Register at www.victoriatx.gov/registration
- Eight-game guarantee followed by a single elimination playoff for the top four teams in each division. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Summer high school baseball league
- Riverside Stadium, Lowe Field & Rippamonti Field
- Registration opens May 10; early registration closes June 25; late registration closes June 30; games start July 11 Sundays TBD
- High school $150 team registration plus $60 umpire fee
- Register at www.victoriatx.gov/registration
- Eight-game guarantee followed by a single elimination playoff for the top four teams in each division. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Riverside Campout & Movie Night
- Grover's Bend, 401 McCright Drive
- May 22-23, 2:30 p.m.-8 a.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Register at www.victoriatx.gov/registration
- Hot dogs, chips, drinks, s'mores and an outdoor screening of "The Little Rascals" followed by an overnight tent campout. Residents who do not wish to camp out are welcome to stay for just the movie. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Kayak Clinic
- Son Valley Ranch & Guadalupe River in Riverside Park from boat ramp to Pumphouse Restaurant
- June 12 (tentative) and Aug. 14 (tentative) 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- All ages
- $10 if bringing own kayak; $20 if renting a kayak
- Register at www.victoriatx.gov/registration
- Participants will practice kayaking techniques, then travel to Riverside Park to paddle the Guadalupe River. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Pop-up Park at Hopefest
- Special Events Area in Riverside Park (across from stadium)
- June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- All ages
- Free
- Enjoy athletic equipment, rec supplies, jumbo yard games and more provided by the pop-up park. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
Punt, Pass & Kick
- Lowe Field and Rippamonti Field in Riverside Park
- Aug. 28 8 a.m.
- Ages 6 to 15
- Free
- Register at www.ppkusa.com
- Competition tests participants in punting, passing, kicking and the 40-yard dash. The top two performers in each skill and the top two overall will have the chance to advance to the regional competition. For more information contact 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov.
YMCA
2021 Youth Summer Basketball
- Registration opens March 29 and ends May 9
- Registration fee: Y-members, $45; community members, $85
- Late registration begins May 10 and ends May 16
- Late registration fee: Y-members, $70; community members, $110
- No registrations will be accepted once late registration ends. Please reference the COVID-19 protocols for indoor sports on our Youth Sports webpage. Teams are based on school, age, and previous team experience.
- Coaches meeting: June 1
- Practices begin the week of June 7
- First game: June 19
- Last game: July 24
- Games are scheduled for Saturday mornings. First game scheduled for June 19. Last game scheduled for July 24.
- Game dates subject to change based on space availability.
- Practice times are selected by the volunteer coach. Practices are typically held at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA gymnasium. Practices are once a week for one hour, and are typically held in the afternoon and evening hours.
- Ages: 4-15
- Event Description:
- Target age groups are 4-5 (coed); 6-7 (coed); 8-9 (boys/girls); 10-11 (boys/girls); 12-15 (boys/girls)
- Uniforms: sizes youth extra small to youth large and adult small to adult XXXL
- Colors will be selected by coaches at the Coaches Meeting. Coach’s meeting tentatively scheduled for June 7.
- First jersey is included in the registration fee. Replacement or additional jerseys can be purchased for $20.
- For more information email J.T. Munoz at jtmunoz@ymcavictoria.org.
