EDNA – There is a wintery place in Edna where kids playing with snow is a common scene. It is the annual Brackenridge Winter Carnival and Snow Day at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. At the 10th annual event, children of all age and their parents hung out with a total of 80,000 pounds of snow that was brought from Houston.
The event was full of anything involving snow – an 8-foot-tall snow slide, a 5-foot-tall slide for a younger kid, a section to make a snowman, a pirate ship ride, a snow-themed photo section, bumper cars, inflatables and carnival games.
“We just wanted to bring a unique experience to our community,” said BRC Marketing Coordinator Bridget Bustos. “What better way than bring them snow? We live in south Texas so we never see snow.”
For the same reason, a group of teenage girls got together at the outdoor snowball fight section until the event closed at 4 p.m. Four close friends gathered in a circle with their head down and threw snowballs in the air to see who was hit. “Because we never get to see snow, it’s fun to hit people with it,” Isabella Plotini, 12, said. The snowball fight area was the most popular area among the visitors.
When visitors’ hands got cold with snow, they could go melt their bodies and make their own s’mores at an indoor bonfire section. Food trucks were also there on-site. For some families, the Winter Carnival has become an annual family event. “It’s a tradition,” said Edward Wagner who brought his one-year-old daughter. After bringing his son last year, the family visited again this year and plans to come next year as well. The event is expected to return at the end of January next year. An all-inclusive wrist band is $20 and spectator admission is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.