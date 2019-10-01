AARP Tax Aide is looking for volunteers to help Victoria-area residents prepare and e-file their federal tax returns from Feb. 1 to April 15.
Volunteers will receive training in January, including all course materials and computer time to practice using the tax preparation software. The training classes are free. A brief orientation meeting will be held in November.
AARP provides free tax counseling, preparation and e-filing services for low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those 60 and older. AARP sponsors a preparation site in Victoria. This site needs new volunteers to continue operating next year without reducing hours or closing.
Volunteers who have basic computer skills can be trained to prepare and file tax returns. Volunteers who enjoy working with people but not computers can serve as client facilitators. The facilitator greets each taxpayer and checks that they have their IDs, Social Security cards and all necessary tax documents.
For more information, go to aarp.org/taxaide. AARP Tax-Aide is a program of the AARP Foundation, offered in conjunction with the IRS. Volunteers can also contact Grace Faulkner, local coordinator, at 361-649-1106 or email marlin42@suddenlink.net.
