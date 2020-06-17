The Victoria Senior Citizen’s Center on Murray Street AARP Tax-Aide site will not reopen for the remainder of this tax season. The health and safety of our volunteers, staff and taxpayers is our top priority, and the decision not to reopen was made based on health date trends for U.S. states and counties.
AARP Foundation is offering online options to assist taxpayers affected by the suspension of in-person services:
A self-prep option, providing taxpayers with free access to software so they can prepare taxes on their own, is available at: signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online.
Also, if taxpayers would like help completing their own taxes, they can request the assistance of a volunteer to coach them through the process via phone or computer screen-sharing. These taxpayers should visit: aarp.org/forms/tax-prep-assistance-request.html to submit a request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.