Affordable Taxi of Victoria will be offering free rides to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
This will apply to early voting, now through Oct. 30 as well as Election Day, Nov. 3. This will apply to mail-in voting drop boxes as well as voting in person at the appropriate voting locations, according to a news release from the company.
The service is available to:
- Residents in the Victoria city limits only.
- Must schedule the ride one day in advance.
- Must be registered to vote and present the required legal ID to the driver.
- Must show the driver an “I voted” sticker after voting to get a ride home.
- Call 361-576-6910 to schedule the ride one day in advance.
- Voters only, no children are allowed
- Masks must be worn to ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.