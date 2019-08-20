The Andreas Windberg family reunion will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m Oct. 5 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, Farm-to-Market Road 622, in Schroeder.
Those attending are asked to bring one meat dish and one vegetable dish or dessert. Tea, water, lemonade, plates, napkins, utensils, etc. will be furnished. The meal will be served around noon.
There will be recognition of attendees, door prizes and visiting. All donations for gifts and prizes are appreciated. Bring a game or ball for your child to play. There will also be a special gathering after the meeting for those who are doing DNA to talk about matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.